Wiesmann Showcases Project Thunderball's Bespoke Program With Three Design Concepts

It's been a while since we last heard about the Wiesmann Project Thunderball, the company's all-new all-electric sports car. While order books have been opened in late 2022, first customer deliveries aren't expected until 2024. To increase sales, the German brand just unveiled three limited-edition "design concepts" based on what should become the MF 6.
Created to showcase "the limitless bespoke possibilities" for the Thunderball, these so-called concepts are actually a trio of paint/upholstery combos with some flamboyant PR talk attached to them. But that's exactly what Wiesmann needs given the extremely high sticker of the Thunderball, which starts from €300,000 (about $316,580 as of March 2023).
Design Concept One is the simplest of the three. Finished in Ocean Blue Metallic on the outside and dressed in flashy orange leather with cream and teak accents on the inside, it's supposed to be "the very essence of convertible motoring" and a reference to a Saint Tropez beach. Needless to say, blue over orange is a cool combination so it should be appealing to customers looking for a striking contrast.
Design Concept Two is more about "opulence and optimism." This Thunderball is painted gold and rides on blacked-out wheels. The matching golden grille is perhaps the most interesting detail here, as it suggests that Wiesmann's bespoke program goes beyond the usual chrome and black. That's very Bentley of them and I love it.
Inside, Design Concept Two boasts a nice mix of burgundy and black with champaign-like details and velvet pads on the center console. Oh, did I mention that Wiesmann says this design was inspired by "the Roaring Twenties Gatsby era?" I don't see it, but hey, this particular Thunderball looks the part inside and out.
Finally, we have Design Concept Three as a stealthy, matte black roadster that looks like it was conceived for Batman himself. Wiesmann went with gloss black details on the wheels and the grille, which is a nice touch, but it makes me wonder if the Germans will offer an all-matte finish at some point.
The dark theme continues inside the cabin with matte black leather upholstery, anodized inserts, and the glossy carbon-fiber elements on the dashboard and the seats. It's a classic recipe that we've already seen on so many Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and McLarens, but it's something you'd want on a fast and stylish drop-top.
All told, Wiesmann's new bespoke program looks promising.
As a brief reminder, Project Thunderball is the company's first electric car as well as its first brand-new model in years. Powered by two motors and an 800-volt, 92-kWh battery pack, the sports car has a targeted total output of 680 horsepower (500 kW) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of instant torque. Wiesmann claims the production model will hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standing start in 2.9 seconds and run for up to 500 km (311 miles) on a full charge.
