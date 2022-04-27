Wiesmann Officially Reveals the Thunderball

We just wrote about the struggle to bring some brands back from the dead with some examples. TVR was apparently saved by going electric, and the story repeats itself with another brand: Wiesmann. The difference here is that the German brand is in a more advanced stage, as the official reveal of the Thunderball project makes evident.
We had already warned our readers about this electric roadster on March 11, 2022. It took the company a bit more than a month to disclose that the Thunderball has some impressive characteristics.
The first one is that it works at 800V. That allows the new EV to charge at a speed of up to 300 kW, which is a bit more than the Porsche Taycan and its 270 kW speed. Wiesmann will offer two battery pack options: 83 kWh or 92 kWh, both supplied by Roding Automobile.
When the 92-kWh battery pack provided by Roding Automobile is fully charged, Wiesmann stated the Thunderball could run up to 500 kilometers (311 miles). That’s not something big carmakers can claim for their EVs. The electric roadster weighs 1,775 kilograms (3,913 pounds), but it is not clear with which battery pack the scale hits that number.
Regarding performance numbers, Wiesmann said it offers 680 ps (500 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811.3 pound-feet). That’s enough for the car to go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 kph (124 mph) in 8.9 a. Wiesmann did not disclose if it has a limited top speed.
So far, the company is just calling the car “Project Thunderball,” its development codename. We suspect that Wiesmann will keep calling it Thunderball when it is ready for deliveries. The final name will be revealed by the end of 2022, so we suspect that is when the first customers will get their electric roadsters. What we know for sure is that orders are open for a starting price of €300,000 ($317,520 at the current exchange rate) and that it will be built in Dülmen, Germany. Wiesmann should let us know more soon, especially about the Project Gecko, which will use a regular combustion engine – while it can.
