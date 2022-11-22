Wiesmann Project Thunderball Is a $300K EV Roadster With 680 HP and 300-Miles of Range

Wiesmann has released further information on its upcoming electric roadster, which it currently refers to as Project Thunderball. If the name sounds familiar, we regret to inform you that there is no link between the 300,000-euro (ca. $308,158) luxury EV and the 1965 James Bond movie. However, it would not hurt if you had won the Thunderball lottery before ordering one of these.
Wiesmann used to be known for its roadsters that were powered by a BMW-supplied motor, but the German brand has decided to create an EV that embodies its DNA for its return. The vehicle will provide 680 horsepower (500 kW) and 1,100 Nm of torque thanks to two electric motors on the rear axle.
The resources in question are enough for the targeted 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time of 2.9 seconds, in what the manufacturer describes as phenomenal straight-line performance. It should not be too bad around corners, either, as it is set to weigh "just 1,700 kg" (ca. 3,747 lbs.), which is less than a BMW 8 Series Cabriolet, as a reference to something that you might have seen on the road recently.
The convertible roadster will have a bespoke battery pack with a capacity of 92 kWh (83 kWh usable), which is claimed to be enough for a range of 500 km (ca. 300 miles). The battery will be capable of ultra-rapid charging with up to 300 kW due to its 800V architecture.
According to Wiesmann, the vehicle will have to carry 2.5 kilograms (ca. 5,5 lbs.) for every horsepower, which is more than a reasonable amount if you are seeking performance in stock form without missing out on luxury.
Responsible for all that power is a set of Axial flux PMSP e-motors, as Wiesmann explains, while the battery modules are placed in a T-shaped enclosure along the center tunnel and into the front of the vehicle. The battery weighs approximately 500 kilograms, which is lighter than other comparable setups, but not by much.
Another distinctive element for Wiesmann is the five-level Intelligent Regenerative Braking System, described to create a driver-orientated emotional experience.
The company notes that it already has three-quarters of the first year of production allocated, which is impressive for a company that has not made EVs until now, and has filled that list without opening it publicly, which happened today.
One should also note the company's claim of having the world's first electric convertible roadster. Tesla's first model, called Roadster, was a two-door, two-seat, electric vehicle that was described as an electric sports car. Its body style was a roadster, and it was produced in series, but it was not a convertible in the conventional sense of the term.
The resources in question are enough for the targeted 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time of 2.9 seconds, in what the manufacturer describes as phenomenal straight-line performance. It should not be too bad around corners, either, as it is set to weigh "just 1,700 kg" (ca. 3,747 lbs.), which is less than a BMW 8 Series Cabriolet, as a reference to something that you might have seen on the road recently.
The convertible roadster will have a bespoke battery pack with a capacity of 92 kWh (83 kWh usable), which is claimed to be enough for a range of 500 km (ca. 300 miles). The battery will be capable of ultra-rapid charging with up to 300 kW due to its 800V architecture.
According to Wiesmann, the vehicle will have to carry 2.5 kilograms (ca. 5,5 lbs.) for every horsepower, which is more than a reasonable amount if you are seeking performance in stock form without missing out on luxury.
Responsible for all that power is a set of Axial flux PMSP e-motors, as Wiesmann explains, while the battery modules are placed in a T-shaped enclosure along the center tunnel and into the front of the vehicle. The battery weighs approximately 500 kilograms, which is lighter than other comparable setups, but not by much.
Another distinctive element for Wiesmann is the five-level Intelligent Regenerative Braking System, described to create a driver-orientated emotional experience.
The company notes that it already has three-quarters of the first year of production allocated, which is impressive for a company that has not made EVs until now, and has filled that list without opening it publicly, which happened today.
One should also note the company's claim of having the world's first electric convertible roadster. Tesla's first model, called Roadster, was a two-door, two-seat, electric vehicle that was described as an electric sports car. Its body style was a roadster, and it was produced in series, but it was not a convertible in the conventional sense of the term.