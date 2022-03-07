1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Looks Stunning in Hugger Orange

Introduced in 1967, the Chevrolet Camaro was almost three years late to the pony car party. But that didn't stop it from gaining a strong following. In 1969, the first-gen Camaro moved almost 250,000 units and had reached the pinnacle of its career in terms of looks and performance.
The 1969 Camaro carried over the previous year's drivetrain and chassis components but gained all-new sheet metal. The redesign gave the muscle car a notably more aggressive look that included a V-shaped grille and deeply inset headlamps. it was also lower and wider.
While Chevy dropped the 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8 in late 1968, the Camaro was offered with no fewer than six different mills for 1969. The 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 remained at the top of the range, providing up to 375 horsepower in L89 form.
But the SS 396 wasn't the meanest Camaro produced in 1969. This model year also spawned the iconic COPO cars. Used as a loophole around GM's corporate edict that forbade Chevy from installing engines larger than 400 cubic inches (6.6 liters) in midsize and smaller models, it was used to create the COPO 427 and COPO ZL-1.
The former was born with the solid-lifter L72 rated at 425 horsepower following a special order from Yenko Chevrolet. As other dealers found out about the option, the COPO 427 was eventually produced in around 1,000 units.
The ZL-1 also got a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, but it was an all-aluminum unit design for drag racing. Developed by Dick Harrell and ordered through Fred Gibb Chevrolet, the ZL-1 was produced in just 69 examples. The aluminum 427 was underrated at 430 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque.
The 1969 version is by far the most desirable Camaro ever built. And while the COPO models get most of the attention and the high-dollar stickers, non-COPO Camaro are also sought-after and expensive. And this RS/SS in Hugger Orange is proof that you don't need a big-block V8 to own a stunning-looking Camaro.
This pristine convertible comes with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood. First introduced in late 1968, this mill was available in three different versions. The L48 was the most potent, generating 300 horsepower.
On top of the potent mill, this Camaro also sports one of the most desirable liveries from the era, with white stripes keeping things interesting over the orange front fenders and doors. And the white top helps too by providing a striking contrast, especially when the car is parked in the sun. And of course, the RS package gives the car a more aggressive look due to the concealed headlamps.
The 1969 Camaro RS is far from rare because Chevrolet built about 37,000 of them. But this one has to be one of the finest examples out there. Check it out in the video below.
