Epic Barn Find Includes 39 Chevrolet Camaro and Chevelle Classics, a Few Rare Ones Too

What's the largest Chevrolet Camaro barn find you've seen so far? Can't remember? Well, here's one that might just be the largest stash of 1968 and 1969 Camaros, as it includes more than 30 of them.
Located in Oklahoma, this hoard of muscle car-era Chevrolets has been kept secret at a farm, in five separate buildings. The owner decided it's time to let many of the cars go and thanks to YouTube's "digitalpizza," we can get up close and personal with this fantastic collection.
So what are we dealing with here? Well, it turns out that the owner is a big fan of the 1968 and 1969 Chevy Camaro. And I can't blame him because I also think that these were the first-gen Camaro's best years.
1968 was the year when several dealers began installing the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block V8 in the SS, while 1969 saw the Camaro get a more aggressive look, more powerful engines, and a couple of iconic COPO options.
The farm includes at least 30 Camaros and none of them is a run-of-the-mill pony. We're talking either SS or Z/28 models, while some are even fitted with RS goodies. Not to mention that some of them are quite rare to find nowadays.
Highlights include a Z/28 in Hugger Orange, a Phathom Green RS Z.28, and an all-original Z/28 in Olympic Gold with a numbers-matching engine. You'll also see a rare 1969 SS396 in Butternut Yellow with a matching houndstooth interior.
Don't get too excited though, some of these cars were already sold before the video was shot and the guys you see in there helped clean most of the remaining inventory. And some of the cars that have been restored will remain on the property.
But this stash is more than just cool Camaros. The place is also packed with 1970 Chevelle SS models, including four SS454 LS6, the meanest and most powerful Chevelle ever built. Oh, there's also a lonely 1960 Dodge Super Bee in there. It looks out of place among so many GMs, but it's a really nice example.
The farm is also home to a massive amount of original, new-old-stock GM parts. Headlamps bezels, wheels, engine components? You name it and you'll find it there. As long as it's Camaro-related, of course. Check it all out in the video below.
So what are we dealing with here? Well, it turns out that the owner is a big fan of the 1968 and 1969 Chevy Camaro. And I can't blame him because I also think that these were the first-gen Camaro's best years.
1968 was the year when several dealers began installing the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block V8 in the SS, while 1969 saw the Camaro get a more aggressive look, more powerful engines, and a couple of iconic COPO options.
The farm includes at least 30 Camaros and none of them is a run-of-the-mill pony. We're talking either SS or Z/28 models, while some are even fitted with RS goodies. Not to mention that some of them are quite rare to find nowadays.
Highlights include a Z/28 in Hugger Orange, a Phathom Green RS Z.28, and an all-original Z/28 in Olympic Gold with a numbers-matching engine. You'll also see a rare 1969 SS396 in Butternut Yellow with a matching houndstooth interior.
Don't get too excited though, some of these cars were already sold before the video was shot and the guys you see in there helped clean most of the remaining inventory. And some of the cars that have been restored will remain on the property.
But this stash is more than just cool Camaros. The place is also packed with 1970 Chevelle SS models, including four SS454 LS6, the meanest and most powerful Chevelle ever built. Oh, there's also a lonely 1960 Dodge Super Bee in there. It looks out of place among so many GMs, but it's a really nice example.
The farm is also home to a massive amount of original, new-old-stock GM parts. Headlamps bezels, wheels, engine components? You name it and you'll find it there. As long as it's Camaro-related, of course. Check it all out in the video below.