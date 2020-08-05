The Rimac Concept_Two Sets Out to Redefine Your Idea of an Electric Supercar

Supercharged 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro “Hugger Orange” Heading to Auction

Only 69 examples of the COPO Camaro were built for the 2020 model year, and this strip slayer here is a one-of-one thanks to the Hugger Orange paintwork. Equipped with heritage trim and the most powerful engine available, this car should also grab a lot of bucks at the Mecum summer auction at the end of August. 21 photos



Like the under-skin hardware as well as the no-nonsense exterior, the cabin makes no excuse about the purpose of the COPO. It’s as Spartan as it gets, featuring snug bucket seats, an NHRA-approved roll cage, and Simpson racing harnesses. Lot number S144 hasn’t been driven a single mile, and it still features plastic wrap on the steering wheel to prove it. Like many other COPOs, someone appears to have ordered this fellow in order to flip it for big money. Wheelie bars and a brake parachute are also featured, along with an LSX V8 that displaces 5.7 liters.The small-block engine is furthered by a 2.65-liter Magnuson supercharger, which costs more than $7,500 by itself. Chevrolet quotes 580 horsepower for this combo, but that’s not exactly true. Race teams are running twice or more boost for the jackshaft-driven blower, translating to mind-boggling levels of performance.Based on the Eaton 2650 that Chevrolet uses in the C7 ZR1 , the supercharged COPO boasts a Holleyengine control unit as well as 304 stainless-steel headers manufactured by American Racing Headers and 2.0-inch exhausts. The cast-iron block and aluminum heads are complemented by titanium intake valves and sodium-filled exhaust vales and 4340 alloy for the rotating assembly.All that fury hiding under the hood is sent to the Hoosier drag radials out back with the help of an ATI Racing TH400 with 2.48, 1.48, and 1 gear ratios. The 8.0-inch Treemaster MRT torque converter, 4.0-inch aluminum driveshaft with a billet steel slip yoke and 1350-series universal joints, and a Strange Engineering solid axle with an aluminum thru-bolt third member are highlights in their own right.Like the under-skin hardware as well as the no-nonsense exterior, the cabin makes no excuse about the purpose of the COPO. It’s as Spartan as it gets, featuring snug bucket seats, an NHRA-approved roll cage, and Simpson racing harnesses.

