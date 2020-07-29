This Camaro SS Is a SEMA Celebrity GM Ordered as a Pace Car

PSA Ready to Move Away From C/EMP Architecture to All-New eVMP by 2025

A custom 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that was presented at the 2009 SEMA Show in Las Vegas and which General Motors itself ordered from KAO Autostyling to use as a pace car can now be yours for a surprising price. 9 photos



General Motors needed someone to convert a standard



With a conversion cost that exceeded $100,000, this Camaro eventually ended up being used for three different Daytona 500 races in 2010, so if you’re motorsports fan, chances are you’ve seen it on TV as well.



Needless to say, it’s a rather unique Camaro, so it features both aesthetical changes and under the hood upgrades that were supposed from the very beginning to be appropriate for a pace car. Powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the Camaro now features an Eibach suspension system, a Willpak Industries nostalgic rear window louver, and an IVS full ground effects kit, as the owner selling the car on



The paint finish the car comes in, which you can see by browsing the photo gallery above, is a custom two-tone paint mixing the famous Hugger Orange and the factory white that was available on the 2010 Camaro.



In addition to all these changes, the car comes with all the factory options that Chevrolet installed on the Camaro 10 years ago, included a power moonroof and the Parktronic system.



The good news is that this is a super low mileage Camaro, as the odometer indicates just 300 miles (482 kilometers), and given it’s been used mostly as a pace car, it’s pretty clear they’re all original.



