Supercar Blondie Takes the Wiesmann MF 6 Out for a Spin, Calls It “The Sexiest EV Ever”

Alex from Supercar Blondie got a chance to take an exclusive first drive in the Wiesmann MF 6. The German brand unveiled the EV roadster in April. Alex calls “the sexiest EV ever.”
Alex Hirschi founded Supercar Blondie in 2017, thanks to her passion for cars. She’s been around for over five years, turning with the speed of light into one of the most popular automotive YouTube channels. So, besides a net worth of $17 million, she has grown quite a reputation. That pretty much explains why she is regularly the first to drive undrivable concept cars or check out new models. Like the Wiesmann MF 6, also known as Project Thunderball.
In a short clip uploaded to her Instagram account, Alex gives a tour of the silver EV roadster, which sports a retro look combined with modern-day technology.
The vehicle comes with a Gecko logo and, as Alex explains it, it's because "this car sticks to the road." Once you open the door, the treadplate displaying the brand's name shifts colors based on the position and shadows, ranging from purple and blue to bright red. As Alex checks out the roadster, she calls it "the sexist EV ever" and also the "coolest looking EV ever," as per her Instagram.
Wiesmann has just revealed that orders for the MF 6 are officially open, with deliveries expected to start in 2024. The fully electric roadster will start at €300,000 (around $290,000). It comes with two electric motors which are good for 670 horsepower (680 ps) and a maximum torque of 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm).
These figures help the “sexiest EV,” as Supercar Blondie called it, reach 60 mph (97 kph) in less than three seconds. If you’re wondering how much you can drive in between charges, the German brand claims it could cover up to 311 mi (500 km).
While we didn’t get to see much of Alex’s experience behind the wheel, she did mention that you can go for one of the five levels of regeneration included in the Wiesmann Intelligent Regenerative Braking System. And she seemed quite impressed with it.
