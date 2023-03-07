Lamborghini LB744: The Aventador's Successor Confirmed With 1,000+ HP

Having been spied in the open multiple times doing its thing, the Aventador’s successor has now been officially detailed by Lamborghini. Codenamed the LB744, the model uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it can move on zero emissions over short periods of time.
Combining a brand-new naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, mounted in the middle of the car behind the seats, and three electric motors, the LB744 will enjoy a combined output of 1,015 ps, or 1,001 hp/747 kW, according to Lamborghini. That makes it just as punchy as the original Bugatti Veyron.
Blurring the line between traditional super sports cars and hypercars, the Aventador’s successor features an engine rotated through 180 degrees compared to that of its predecessor. Weighing 218 kg (481 lbs), or 17 kg (37 lbs) less than the previous V12, it churns out 825 ps (813 hp/607 kW) at 9,250. The torque is rated at 725 Nm (535 lb-ft), and the mill can be revved up to 9,500 rpm.
Backing it up and contributing to the aforementioned combined output are three electric motors. Two of them are mounted at the front, each driving one wheel, and the third one is positioned above the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic gearbox. It powers the rear wheels when needed, doubles as a starter motor and generator, and feeds energy to the front motors via the battery. The motors are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack housed within the transmission tunnel. The gearbox, on the other hand, which tips the scales at 193 kg (425 lbs), is mounted transversally behind the V12 power unit.
Without disclosing the actual zero-emission range of their new supercar, Lamborghini says that it can move over short distances using the battery juice, and the two front motors. This makes it a front-wheel drive machine when driving in the all-quiet mode. The reversing gear is provided by the same front-mounted motors, though if additional grip is needed, then the third motor can kick in, activating the rear axle. In other words, it’s an electric all-wheel drive machine when backing up in low-grip conditions. Recharging the battery takes roughly 30 minutes when plugging it in, and it can also sip electrons on the go under regenerative braking, or directly from the V12 engine in just six minutes.
Set to premiere shortly, perhaps in a few weeks judging by the hot data dropped by Sant’Agata Bolognese firm, Lamborghini’s upcoming plug-in hybrid supercar will bring the brand into the new era, one dominated by electricity. The model will build on the legacy of its iconic predecessors, from the Miura to the Aventador, and its name, design, and other juicy details will be released in due course, when this blue-blooded exotic will officially sit under the spotlight.
