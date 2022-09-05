GTA 6 Called, They Want These Ostentatious Ford and Ram Trucks Back

One particular Ford F-450 Super Duty, and its eternal rival from Ram Trucks, have recently tapped into their brash sides with visual makeovers that are definitely worthy of a fictional Miami City, where GTA 6 will be set.
And while the videogame is still far from being ready, with Rockstar supposedly pushing it to 2025, these big workhorses look like they are ready to cruise the streets, don’t they? They sure do, but the only driving that they will do will be in the digital realm.
Sketched out by 412donklife, and shared on Instagram over the weekend, these two are very flashy proposals. As a matter of fact, ‘flashy’ is perhaps too soft a word to describe them, as they look ready to star in a rap video, with a ‘Lil’ person pretending to sing in front of them, and the usual fade ins to cash, champagne, and young women dancing all around.
Some gold trim provides an interesting contrast to the exterior finishes of the said Ford and Ram, which sport purple hues that appear to change shades depending on the intensity and angle of the light touching them. The chameleon-like paint has a very 1990s flair, and it is one defining trait of the two trucks, with the other one being the wheels.
Also finished in gold, these are on the oversized side of the aftermarket alloy proposal, and they are apparently Amani. The wheels were wrapped in very thin tires on both vehicles, and this, combined with the large diameters, would ruin the comfort of any car, and would also give it a ridiculous turning radius.
Now, obtaining these looks is very doable, with the wheels likely being the most costly part of the build, but is it worth it? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
