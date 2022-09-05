Lifted, Wide Toyota 4Runner Takes Virtual, Turbo 2JZ Swing at the Aftermarket Locale

Interestingly, some automakers know wine’s secret recipe for fine aging. Do not take our word for granted, just ask Dodge or Toyota!
While the age of the ICE-powered, modern Dodge Challenger and Charger iterations is coming to an end after the 2023 model year, they did have a great and lengthy run. For example, the third-generation Challenger has been around since 2008 while its four-door Charger sibling also has more than a decade of life under the seventh generation's belt. But other popular models have enjoyed such lengthy iteration runs.
Over across the SUV territory, we can always defer to Toyota and its highly successful 4Runner. First introduced back in 1984, the compact SUV morphed into a mid-size offering throughout five popular generations. And the latter, dubbed N280, was introduced way back in autumn of 2009 as Tacoma’s family-oriented platform sibling.
Now, as it grows longer and longer in the tooth, some people cannot help but be utterly fascinated by the series’ stunning popularity. And a few, like Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, can also do something to express their enchantment. So, his take on the already feisty Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is both modern and vintage at the same time, as a sort of recognition of the fact that it is old… but still gold (at the wheel level, at least).
Thus, here is a virtual 4Runner TRD Pro exhibiting some of the coolest aftermarket tropes out there. These mods include some carbon fiber elements, a nice widebody treatment, a lifted suspension setup to accommodate the massive all-terrain tires along with the “steelies (snatched) off a GMC,” as well as one last secret to make it a proper “mall crawler.” Yep, that turbocharged setup also includes a 2JZ engine swap instead of the stock 4.0-liter 1GR-FE V6!
