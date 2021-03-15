Ford F-450 Raptor Rendering Depicts Upcoming Bespoke High-Performance Super Duty

The fourth-generation Ford Super Duty line was unveiled back in 2015 and has since gone through various upgrades, including a thorough refresh at the beginning of 2019. Changes included a revised grille, new taillights, new wheels, a better interior, plus a new 7.3-liter gasoline engine.
Those looking to buy a new 2022 Super Duty can choose between three powertrains. For starters, you get the standard gas-powered V8 with 385 hp and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque and an optional 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 with 430 hp and 475 lb-ft (643 Nm) of torque.
However, if it’s torque you want (in an F-430), then your best bet would be to opt for the available 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine, with its 36,000-psi fuel-injection system. It puts down 475 hp and a best-in-class 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) of torque—the class being full-size pickup trucks that weigh over 8,500 lbs (3,855 kg). That is a crazy amount of torque.
Alas, we’re not sure if any of these three units would be ideal for this high-performance F-450 Raptor truck rendered by wb.artist20. Visually, the designer took an F-450 Crew Cab model and gave it a 2020 F-150 Raptor-like front fascia, loads of ground clearance, massive wheels, a new hood, as well as new bumpers and custom fenders to fit what appears to be an even wider track.
This is a really aggressive-looking truck. It literally looks like the F-150 Raptor’s big brother, which makes sense because that’s exactly what it would be. What's particularly interesting here is that the author did the render for Sintor Trucks, which is actually planning on building this monster and having it on sale in the next few months. The bespoke model is described as a "Black on Black Sintor F450 Platinum long bed. Loaded with options long travel air bags, blackout king shock package, spare tire and mount, air horns, strobe lighting etc."
Now, if we had to choose the perfect power unit for this thing, it would probably be the 2021 Shelby GT500’s 5.2-liter supercharged V8, with its 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. Then again, it’s hard to say no to 1,050 lb-ft of pulling power. Just ask a Bugatti Veyron.
However, if it’s torque you want (in an F-430), then your best bet would be to opt for the available 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine, with its 36,000-psi fuel-injection system. It puts down 475 hp and a best-in-class 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) of torque—the class being full-size pickup trucks that weigh over 8,500 lbs (3,855 kg). That is a crazy amount of torque.
Alas, we’re not sure if any of these three units would be ideal for this high-performance F-450 Raptor truck rendered by wb.artist20. Visually, the designer took an F-450 Crew Cab model and gave it a 2020 F-150 Raptor-like front fascia, loads of ground clearance, massive wheels, a new hood, as well as new bumpers and custom fenders to fit what appears to be an even wider track.
This is a really aggressive-looking truck. It literally looks like the F-150 Raptor’s big brother, which makes sense because that’s exactly what it would be. What's particularly interesting here is that the author did the render for Sintor Trucks, which is actually planning on building this monster and having it on sale in the next few months. The bespoke model is described as a "Black on Black Sintor F450 Platinum long bed. Loaded with options long travel air bags, blackout king shock package, spare tire and mount, air horns, strobe lighting etc."
Now, if we had to choose the perfect power unit for this thing, it would probably be the 2021 Shelby GT500’s 5.2-liter supercharged V8, with its 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. Then again, it’s hard to say no to 1,050 lb-ft of pulling power. Just ask a Bugatti Veyron.