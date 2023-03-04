Dodge Durango Hellcat Needs Only Three Friends: The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit

Dodge sure knows how to keep petrolheads interested in their aging products, and the strategy here is simple: stuff a big V8 under their hoods, tweak the chassis, give them better brakes, a few sporty touches inside and out, and launch them as super potent beasts.
Don’t believe us? Well, then we will remind you that the WD generation Durango has been around since 2011, and it pretty much flew under the radar to enthusiasts, not because it’s bad, because it isn’t, as it is related to the older Mercedes ML and GL, as well as the WK2 Jeep Grand Cherokee, but because it lacked a seriously punchy engine.
That changed for the 2021 model year, when they launched a supercharged HEMI V8-powered derivative, which was baptized the Durango SRT Hellcat. Production took place for one year only, for whatever reason, and a few months ago, they reintroduced it for the 2023MY. It still uses the 6.2-liter mill, which develops 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque, and 710 horsepower (720 ps/530 kW), coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.
Curious how fast it is in a straight line? Well, fast enough to give previous generation supercars shivers down their spines, with Dodge quoting 3.5 seconds required from naught to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph). If you are one of those people who only care about the quarter mile when it comes to hot rides, that would be 11.5 seconds, en route to a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed. These are very serious numbers for what is in essence a family hauler that can somewhat venture off the lit path every now and then.
You won’t mistake the Durango SRT Hellcat for anything else, because it sports an exclusive makeover inside and out, dedicated wheels, beefy brakes, lots of SRT and Hellcat branding, and several other gizmos. You will, however, ask yourself what was the owner of the pictured example thinking when they donked it out. The answer is simple: it doesn’t have an owner, as it calls Fantasy Land home. It is the work of 412donklife on Instagram, and the renderings made their way to the World Wide Web a few days ago.
Finished in a pretty shade of blue, with several black accents, and smoked lighting units, this super SUV has gone down the ridiculous route due to those oversized alloys. They measure 28 inches in diameter, according to the person who signed these digital illustrations, they have a two-tone look, mixing silver and blue, and they were virtually wrapped in ultra-thin tires to fit under the arches. Truth be told, it is an OTT proposal, but there is also something about it that makes it quite interesting. Is it a yay or a nay in your book?
That changed for the 2021 model year, when they launched a supercharged HEMI V8-powered derivative, which was baptized the Durango SRT Hellcat. Production took place for one year only, for whatever reason, and a few months ago, they reintroduced it for the 2023MY. It still uses the 6.2-liter mill, which develops 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque, and 710 horsepower (720 ps/530 kW), coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.
Curious how fast it is in a straight line? Well, fast enough to give previous generation supercars shivers down their spines, with Dodge quoting 3.5 seconds required from naught to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph). If you are one of those people who only care about the quarter mile when it comes to hot rides, that would be 11.5 seconds, en route to a 180 mph (290 kph) top speed. These are very serious numbers for what is in essence a family hauler that can somewhat venture off the lit path every now and then.
You won’t mistake the Durango SRT Hellcat for anything else, because it sports an exclusive makeover inside and out, dedicated wheels, beefy brakes, lots of SRT and Hellcat branding, and several other gizmos. You will, however, ask yourself what was the owner of the pictured example thinking when they donked it out. The answer is simple: it doesn’t have an owner, as it calls Fantasy Land home. It is the work of 412donklife on Instagram, and the renderings made their way to the World Wide Web a few days ago.
Finished in a pretty shade of blue, with several black accents, and smoked lighting units, this super SUV has gone down the ridiculous route due to those oversized alloys. They measure 28 inches in diameter, according to the person who signed these digital illustrations, they have a two-tone look, mixing silver and blue, and they were virtually wrapped in ultra-thin tires to fit under the arches. Truth be told, it is an OTT proposal, but there is also something about it that makes it quite interesting. Is it a yay or a nay in your book?