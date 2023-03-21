AI and Human Virtual Design Tries (in Vain) to Make Both Jaguar and BMW Great Again

Has everyone heard of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, plus stuff like Boomy, MuseNet, and Midjourney or Stable Diffusion? If not, because you probably have been living on Mars for a few years, you are in for a shock, be sure of that.
The names I just mentioned are all artificial intelligence programs created by various companies – of which OpenAI is probably the most famous, as of late. They are not the only ones, of course, and the age of machines seems to be upon us – at least in terms of software, if not necessarily of world-conquering robots. Some say that these AIs will forever change the world – either for the far worse or for the better.
But a select few seem to have come to an understanding with the machines, already. There is nothing nefarious about that, at least not yet. Instead, on this occasion – because it suits our automotive purposes – we are going to be talking about yet another AI-assisted project (or two) stemming from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
We have been keeping tabs on a couple of designers that only use AI tools to bring to life their visions but there is also the curious case of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist that loves “Touring the world!” from behind the sugardesign_1 moniker on social media. Usually, that means he is deeply enamored with anything capable of hauling the kids and groceries in a three-door Shooting Brake or five-door station wagon format. But he is also no stranger to other body styles, from SUVs to convertibles.
As of late, though, he also started a new POV as he dabbles with Midjourney, an AI program created by a San Francisco-based independent research lab called – you guessed it – Midjourney. His initial endeavor revolved around his CGI passion for grocery-getter family haulers, of course, hence a couple of digital AI attempts at designing an Audi A7 Avant. Now, though, he both noticed that AI is still not quite up on par with human designers and the fact that he could apply the tool on something different – such as a couple of limousines from BMW and Jaguar.
First, his attempt at making BMW’s styling great again resulted in the AI assistant producing the next generation 3 Series that is rocking those humongous double-coffin nostrils all over the place. The designs are streamlined, indeed, making the sedan feel like a flowing sculpture – but the pixel master still had to modify the DRLs to avoid various errors, probably. Interestingly, there is also one attempt that caught our attention more than anything else – the final slide in the first post embedded below features a BMW 3 Series with coach doors!
Secondly, his other swing at making another brand great again – Jaguar, on this occasion – ended with the AI giving us the proverbial chills! As such, after the CGI expert fixed the headlamps, all ten of the next-generation Jaguar XF ideas looked like streamlined limos that we would have loved to drive, if ever real! Unfortunately, we all know that not only these are forever going to remain just wishful-thinking projects but also that Jag’s XF might go the way of the dodo soon – as it’s the only other passenger car next to the F-Type left in the British company’s American roster. And we all know that electrics and crossovers are all the rage, currently, not sedans or sports cars…
