2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Makes 1,025 HP, And It’s an 8s Factory Car

The 2023 Dodge Challenger is ending the long-running ICE age with a bang - and it is no leprechaun (like in the teasers) but a true ‘devil in (no) disguise’ with the SRT Demon 170 boasting some incredible stats!
We have known for a while now that Stellantis has ordered a new course for some of its brands, including Dodge. The American carmaker is to steer away from Hemi V8s and other ICE marvels for its Charger and Challenger nameplates starting with the 2024 model year, as the EV revolution slowly – but steadily and surely – takes hold. Alas, both models are going out with a big bang.
And the company found a fitting name for the last ICE-powered special editions: ‘Last Call.’ There are seven of them now, with the initial six revealed last year and the ultimate ICE hoorah claiming its spot at the top of the roster during the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas “performance festival” currently taking place at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Finally, now we also know its true name - the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - along with all the juicy details.
First things first, the seventh and final ‘Last Call’ special edition will cost at least $96,666. That is the MSRP, excluding destination and fees, with dealer allocations already open via the Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com and orders scheduled to begin on March 27th. Better hurry, though, and find that elusive dealer that places orders at MSRP because they will receive priority during scheduling. Plus, no more than 3,300 units will be slotted for production (300 of them in Canada, the rest for the U.S.), but the numbers could go down if there are any manufacturing hiccups along the way!
Those are the ‘bad news,’ for now. The good ones are way more overwhelming, thankfully. We start with the big numbers: 900 hp and 810 lb.-ft. (1,098 Nm) on E10 or a full swing of 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb.-ft. (1,281 Nm) on E85. With that latter certification, it can jump to 60 mph (96 kph) in 1.66 seconds! Wait, as there is more, much more. Dodge also boasts “the highest G-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs,” along with “history’s first-ever eight-second factory muscle car.”
The exact NHRA-certified numbers are in, of course, and the Demon 170 runs the quarter mile at the (prepped) dragstrip in as little as 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph (243.28 kph). The list of modifications is longer than a day of fasting and the name refers to the E85 ethanol being 170-proof but also to the Hemi V8 engine’s links to the Dodge Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate engine, with which it shares some of the DNA. Stunning, right?
