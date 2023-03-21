Digital Pixels Always Look More Angular on Vintage Stuff Like a Chevy C10 or Supra

Some people only have eyes for the latest stuff, while others can only think about classic items. But what about things dwelling in between, don’t they deserve our attention – even if only virtually?
They say that fashion is recurrent and that ideas just keep getting recycled and are only slightly modified to fit the current trends. This means the latter is also yesterday’s hype, of course. And that seems to be valid everywhere, including across the automotive industry, which sometimes also acts like a dog chasing its tail and running in circles. Sure, there are exceptions to the norm, such as BMW’s outrageous endeavors as of late.
But not many people fancy standing out in every crowd, every time, including the wrong ones. This is probably why they adhere to the practices of bringing back to life stuff that was dead or lying dormant. Think of the reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco, for example, and its return to first-gen roots in a modern and fashionable way.
Alas, some folks are more balanced – they like both the comfort, technology, and performance of modern cars as well as the looks, atmosphere, and presence of classic rides. Thus, since they want something to cover the middle ground, the restomod current was born and has become one of the most successful endeavors across the aftermarket realm – both the real and virtual ones.
Look, there is no need to take our word for granted. Just peek at what venues like Roadster Shop are doing in the real world, for instance. Or we could also give you a couple of compelling examples from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. First, let us check out the latest wishful thinking journey performed by Emmanuel Brito, the Venezuela-based designer known as personalizatuauto on social media. In between a CGI-to-reality client commission, or two, he also dreamt stuff like a 1967 Chevy Nova dressed in gray and sprinkled with some Rose Gold plus a Whipple supercharger.
Now he continues along the same Chevrolet path with a vintage C10 pickup truck that’s mostly silver all over the exterior, save for the concave aftermarket wheels that match the interior hue. It’s also slammed and widebody beyond belief, all thanks to the pixel master’s CGI steroids. Next comes Jonathan Pumfrey, who owns the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media) and likes an orange hoot of a ‘Triple Gen Supra.’ His idea of a restomod is a bit quirkier, as he combined old and new Supras, which resulted in a CGI mashup of the third, fourth, and fifth generations.
But what is the catch, one might ask? Well, I just felt they looked great next to each other and demonstrated how the arrangement of digital car pixels always looks more angular on vintage stuff like this Chevy or the sporty Toyota. Do you feel the same, or is it just me?
