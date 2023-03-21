Mercedes-AMG GT CGI Prop Gives New Meaning to the Term 'Murdered-Out'

Mercedes introduced the AMG GT nine years ago. Back then, some people thought it would be a failure. Not because it’s a horrible car, because it isn’t as time has proved, but due to the fact that it is smaller and not that pretty compared to its indirect forefather, the iconic SLS. We would have said ‘not that powerful’ too until a few years ago, though that’s not the case anymore.
If you do not fancy rides such as the Porsche 911, then there is a Mercedes-AMG GT for everyone. It comes as either a coupe or a convertible and sports all sorts of special features inside and out, and a powerful twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood. The engine is the ubiquitous 4.0-liter unit found in a bunch of other cars that bear the signature of the Affalterbach brand (and not only). And it is offered in different configurations. The lineup starts from the ‘modest’ 456 hp in the original one and goes all the way to a jaw-dropping 720 hp in the Black Series.
As everyone who’s into cars and their cousin can tell you, Mercedes-AMG is working on the second-generation GT. It will sport an evolutionary design on the outside, a brand-new interior, and the latest comfort, tech, and safety gear. As a matter of fact, everything will be refreshed, including the engine family, as while some of the hottest variants will get a bi-turbo V8, with electric assistance and likely 831 hp combined in the range-topper, others will feature a 2.0-liter mill. That’s right, a four-banger, said to be making 376 hp, in a car that will still take on the likes of the Porsche 911 - and it will probably sell in large numbers, especially in Europe.
Now, this story isn’t dedicated to the next-gen Mercedes-AMG GT. That one is due in a few months, before hitting U.S. dealers as a 2024 model. But it is about a special example of the outgoing one. Example may be too big a word to describe it, because it lives in Fantasy Land, signed by bradbuilds on Instagram, and shared online over the weekend. And you can spot most of the changes even if you’re not an afficionado of the three-pointed star brand, can’t you?
First and foremost, it is the all-black exterior that makes it stand out even more, with everything, from the front and rear lighting units to the windows, wheels, brake calipers, and so on being darker than night itself. Then there’s the body kit, which the rendering artist claims to have been “pulled out of his hat,” and ultimately the wide six-spoke alloys that have Rotiform behind them. Most things blend just perfectly, this writer believes. And with a few touches here and there, it would become my favorite take on the Mercedes-AMG GT. But do you like it?
