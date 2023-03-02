Mercedes-AMG GT S vs Tuned F10 BMW M5 Drag Race Is a Weight vs Power Showdown

Pictured at ATO Aviootryad Varna in Bulgaria, the C190 and F10 couldn’t be more different. A two-seat sports car weirdly baptized GT and a four-door sports sedan with a small tune, the vehicles in the clip below duke it out in the quarter mile three times to see if lower weight makes a difference over the more powerful and torquier BMW.

21 photos Photo: Cars with Pilot Tseno / edited