Free-to-Use F1 Unlocked Platform Takes Fans on an In-Depth Journey of the Racing Series

The 2023 F1 season debut is just around the corner, on March 5 – fans from across the globe are eagerly waiting for the return of their favorite drivers on the grid, alongside some fresh faces. With the aim of bringing fans closer to the drama and excitement of the motorsport, Formula 1 launched the new F1 Unlocked platform.
Since “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” was released, the motorsport has enjoyed more success than ever before. The series played a significant role in attracting more fans – according to Morning Consult, more than half of F1 fans from the United States said the series played a role in becoming a fan. Moreover, 30% described it as a “major reason,” and nearly 3 in 4 fans under 45 attributed their fandom at least in part to “Drive to Survive.”
To connect and engage with the rapidly growing fan base, Formula 1 came up with F1 Unlocked. Before we delve into detail and see what you can do on the platform, I’d like to mention that, probably to your surprise, it’s free to use.
Those who sign up will have several features to help them understand and analyze the performance of drivers and teams in Formula 1. Firstly, they can access in-depth analysis from pre-season testing, as well as driver columns, basically getting an inside scoop on what’s happening inside the paddock.
Members will also benefit from various features and analyses in race weekends to follow the action in more detail. They can check out the latest data and insight from all 20 machines on the grid – the “Live Timing” section enables fans to keep track of a live leaderboard. Furthermore, they can also discover a live blog commentary, sector performance, and snippets from team radios (if you follow F1, you probably know some funny radio conversations).
The platform will also offer exclusive benefits to those who sign up. For instance, users can access sales and discounts on the F1 Store and F1 Authentics. Formula 1 will also organize various competitions and quizzes throughout the season and users will have a chance to win all sorts of prizes, from signed merchandise to money-can’t-buy fan experiences.
Just imagine: you can watch the race on the TV and use your laptop to explore an in-depth and live analysis of what’s happening on the track. And the best part, you don’t even have to pay for it.
It’s a great move from Formula 1 to provide free access to the new platform, serving as an additional incentive for fans to check out the races and immerse themselves in the fast-paced motorsport. The F1 TV Access and F1 TV Pro paid memberships are also available if they want to go even further.
