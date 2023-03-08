Are You Ready for the 2.0L-Powered 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT?

We kid you not, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with turbocharging is being readied for the next generation Mercedes-AMG GT as we speak. The model will use the same lump as the Mercedes-AMG SL 43, which sports less power than what you’d get if you went for the A 45 S hot hatch.
With 376 hp (381 ps/280 kW) available via the right pedal, and the torque rated at 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), these numbers are identical to the normal A 45. There is, however, a 48-volt system that gives it a 14 hp (14 ps/10 kW) boost for a short time.
Hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the thrust is channeled to the rear axle. The Affalterbach brand claims that the SL 43 can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 4.9 seconds, before topping out at 170 mph (275 kph). Since the upcoming GT 43 should be a bit lighter, it will probably be one or two tenths quicker.
One way to tell the SL 43 apart from the punchier variants is to look for the round tailpipes instead of the angular ones. And you know what 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT featured round tailpipes? The prototype that we came face to face with one month ago. This is also one of the traits of the one rendered by ildar_project and shared on social media recently.
Incorporated into the rear diffuser, the exhaust tips look very similar to the ones of the roadster, which share the same nuts and bolts. The car has an aggressive rear bumper, new taillights, and what appears to be an active wing. The front fenders have vents on them, and the profile looks rather sleek. If the face was visible, then you would have seen a new grille with vertical slats, with more modern headlamps flanking it, and a bumper looking less sporty than the ones equipping the upper specs.
Sitting at the top of the range will be the plug-in hybrid derivative, expected to use the same 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 and electric motor as the GT 63 S E Performance. The four-door model enjoys over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque at a hard push of the right pedal, and a combined 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW). The sprint time is a sub-three-second affair, and top speed is set at 196 mph (316 kph). Look for even more neck-snapping figures when it comes to the 2024 GT S E Performance, because it will be smaller and lighter.
The German company is still keeping the unveiling date close to its chest when it comes to the second-gen GT, but it is probably due in a few months. It is possible that the V8-powered versions, namely the GT 55 and GT 63, will premiere first, followed by the four-banger GT 43, and ultimately by the ultra-powerful GT S E Performance.
