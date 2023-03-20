Dodge Charger Wagon Has Strong Magnum Aroma, Embraces the CGI Hellcat Lifestyle

Today, the age of the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger (two-door) and Charger (four-door) pony and muscle cars is about to set. But that does not mean we should stop dreaming about them and their better SRT Hellcat V8 days, right?
The 2023 model year is scheduled to be the final production hurrah for the Dodge Challenger and Charger, with minor revisions to the pricing lists that feel like a short compensation for what is about to happen to them. Starting with the 2024 model year, either the Charger or Challenger (possibly both) will soldier on with only the name and a completely reinvented powertrain ethos.
After all, the Banshee EV lifestyle has already been teased with nine different levels for the upcoming production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Yes, the EV revolution is almost upon the Mopar family and there is nothing anyone can do about that.
At least, not in the real world, that is. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, anything is possible, of course. And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have yet another eloquent case to refer to, courtesy of Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with an heir to the Magnum throne. But what Magnum might that be, and what is with the Charger connection, one might ask.
The Dodge Charger nameplate first appeared for the 1966 to 1967 model years on a two-door fastback model with four bucket seats and a desire to use the long-running Chrysler B platform in muscle car form, especially thanks to the abundant availability of powerful V8 engines, including of the 426ci Hemi variety. Over the years, the Charger has only seen three different architectures but also a variety of body styles.
ICE days as a performance four-door, and it can go all the way up to a widebody SRT Hellcat Redeye status with the ubiquitous 6.2-liter supercharged V8 massaged to no less than 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft (959) Nm of mind-twisting torque.
But in the past, it also had siblings other than the Challenger two-door coupe, like the Dodge Magnum nameplate. First, during the late 1970s, it was a mid-size two-door coupe, the last to use the iconic Chrysler B platform. Then, during the mid-2000s, the nameplate was revived for a Chrysler LX platform-based brother to the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and even a couple of Mercedes-Benzes. Interestingly, the brand’s corner-office head honchos decided it should adopt the station wagon ethos.
And believe it or not, while it was a short-lived grocery-getter (2005 to 2008 model years), the practical and stylish yet brawny Dodge Magnum made a lasting impression on Mopar enthusiasts. That was most likely due to the availability of 5.7L and 6.1-liter Hemi V8s, with the latter packed in a feisty SRT-8 wrapping and ready plus willing to throw a shade at the muscle car establishment. As such, is anyone surprised by its minor cult following?
Not at all, and not since even far-away folks like Russia-based Chuicko think now is the right CGI time to fiddle with an heir to the Magnum throne. He does not even mind that the 2023 Charger is the last one with ICE power under the hood and doesn’t at least seem to care that Stellantis probably does not think about creating a Magnum successor.
Instead, he just dreams of a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat station wagon to make all his fans go berserk – just like they did not long ago when the pixel master also imagined a TRX SUV as a possible Dodge Ramcharger revival! Is it cool enough to get our CGI stamp of approval, or not?
