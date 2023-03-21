2026 BMW X9 M Flagship's Alternate Virtual Design Looks Miles Better Than XM's

Some say that BMW stopped making beautiful cars a long time ago. Others will claim that aesthetics were never their goal but rather the coolness and feistiness factor. All we know is that we are currently running away from stuff like the 738-hp XM Label Red, for example.
The Bavarian automaker has apparently decided that its eternal struggle against Audi and Mercedes-Benz (plus other premium brands) needs to be quirkier than the norm. As such, they produced designs like the all-new M2, the 4 Series, and M3 plus M4 siblings, the electric iX, or the 7 Series plus i7 and X7 LCI. And, immediately, fans started running amok crying their outrage, of course.
But the design nuke, if our two cents are allowed on the matter, comes from the styling of the second-only BMW M GmbH model ever created – the all-new, first-ever XM super-crossover. This PHEV model can boast 644 horsepower at first sight – which is around the same oomph as a regular Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But it can also trump most other ICE sport utility vehicles out there, including the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue, thanks to the upcoming availability of the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red.
Some would say that is a proper figure for a flagship BMW crossover. Others, myself included, can never stop laughing at the sight of that ‘pretty’ face, which, frankly, keeps reminding me of King Leonard Mudbeard, aka the king of Piggy Island from The Angry Birds Movie franchise! Jokes aside, this super-CUV will be one model to be feared and revered, especially for the potentially crazy aftermarket attempts at customization that will arrive on social media once the delivery battle with the Purosangue commences.
Anyway, some people just felt that something needed to be done – and decided to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here with Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who continues to promote his CGI-alternative BMW styling. Over the past few months, the pixel master has created a different styling language for almost the entire X series, including the X1, X3, X5, and the mighty X7.
But he has not stopped there, as just recently he created an all-new SAV (sport activity series) series serving as the BMW mothership from an alternative digital universe. Naturally, the model was sprinkled with M GmbH greatness, hence the ‘2026 BMW X9 M’ moniker. Alas, back then we were only given the joy of checking out the initial front three-quarters POV, which was clearly not enough for us. Luckily, he continues to spread the CGI tentacles and now we also have the rear POV, plus a juicy comparison between the ‘piglet’ XM and his ‘white swan’ X9 M.
