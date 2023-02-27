Haters Gonna Hate, the Rest Can Just Secure a BMW XM Label Red Waiting Slot

The stratosphere is Earth’s second layer of the atmosphere, tucked in between the troposphere (where we conduct our usual business) and the mesosphere – where things start to get really chilly, silent, and Star Trek-like. But that is per tradition, not according to the automotive industry.
Instead, the latter has other things in mind for the stratosphere. For example, the recently expanded and most beloved sector of crossover and SUVs has other stuff prepared for the towering heights, like ultra-luxury super-SUVS. And even though they sit on top of everything, it is not a rarefied atmosphere as some might believe. Just think of the Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus (now Performante and Urus S), Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, or the Bentley Bentayga initiator of the craziness, among others.
Plus, more are coming to challenge both the crown and/or throne, such as the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue that obviously has both the Cullinan and the Uruses in its sights, considering the coach doors and nimble figure, plus the 715-hp naturally aspirated V12 mill tucked under the hood. Alas, it will not be the most powerful of them all, given that BMW has allowed its Rolls-Royce subsidiary to go to its head and decided it could be the one to rule them all with the fresh XM plug-in hybrid crossover super-SUV.
Normally, if you go past the obvious design that was ‘nurtured and loved’ into something that will shock everyone, not just help them stand out in any posh crowds, the 644-hp 2023 BMW XM has a starting MSRP in the United States of $159k. And it is not even above the 657-hp Lambo Urus S or Performante, so what gives? Well, if you have time to stop running amok and crying aloud your outrage toward the styling, remember that the 4.4-liter M TwinPower turbo V8 and its electrified aids (plus the M xDrive all-wheel drive system) can also get up to no less than 738 hp (550 kW/748 ps) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) in Label Red form.
Well, from now on, one thing is for sure. Haters are still gonna hate, but everyone else can just silence them by securing a slot on the BMW XM Label Red waiting list that is open for outrageous PHEV business on the company’s online portal. Not a lot of additional information is given, save for the known fact that we are dealing with “the most powerful production BMW of all time.” However, all mysteries will probably get cleared when the exclusive limited-production vehicle starts production sometime late this year. Then, thanks to a simple form, BMW will contact eager customers for the reservation procedures, and the first units are “expected to be available from the end of 2023.” Game on, Lambo, Rolls, Ferrari, Bentley, and Aston Martin!
