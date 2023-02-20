Admire the Mighty BMW XM in New Individual Colors, Now Is an Even Costlier Behemoth

The first fully-fledged M since the BMW M1 graced the realms of the automotive industry last year and generated a lot of… Let’s put it mildly – controversial interest. Now, it gets to look even more sophisticated and intriguing thanks to the special colors included in the Individual Manufaktur range.
Back when we first saw the first spy shots with the test mule that was meant to become the XM, many thought BMW was going to seriously update the X7 and finally give it the same special treatment applied to the X5 and X6.
But as time went by and the details started slipping through the cracks, we learned that BMW M was preparing to release something different. Today, the XM is proof that the German automaker understood one important thing – Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin can’t be allowed to play alone in the luxury segment. It also showcases that the high-performance arm of the Bavarian manufacturer can still deliver amazing vehicles that aren’t just enhanced versions of the BMWs meant for the masses.
Yes, the first pure M vehicle in a long time is an outlandish Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). That’s what BMW calls its high-riding models that are not meant to go off-road. However, it’s also a vehicle that reflects what the market wants. The automaker could have made another i8, but not many buyers would’ve shown interest. A massive two-row V8-powered plug-in hybrid, however, can attract many well-off customers who love the prospect of driving something exclusive and powerful.
BMW M started to include the XM in the list of Bimmers eligible for Individual Manufaktur paint jobs. Right now, 10 BMW crossovers and SUVs qualify for the special list of colors. For about $5,000, customers get to explore many cool-looking paint options. For example, a BMW X5 M60i can be finished in Signal Green or Wildberry.
BMW M said on some social media platforms that the greenish dark blue Petrol Mica is one of the “fresh new special paint colors for the XM.” But this option has been available for quite some time for other M and M-light models. What the automaker is letting us know here is that the V8-powered SAV can now be ordered in multiple exterior colors that have the potential to further enhance its proportions.
However, Urban Green, Petrol Mica metallic, Anglesey Green metallic, and Sepia metallic are the options highlighted in the announcement available down below. The pictures provided by BMW show how the $159,000 XM can change its appearance when the chosen color is not a shade of black or a tone of gray.
Finally, BMW plans to put the XM through this special paint-finishing process from August onwards. For the Individual Manufaktur paint jobs, a different manufacturing process that involves more manual work is applied at the Spartanburg plant.
