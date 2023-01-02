2023 BMW XM PHEV SUV Goes on Sale in China, Retails at $333k

Previewed by the XM Concept at the 2021 edition of Art Basel, the first-ever sport utility vehicle developed from the ground up by the M division went official in September 2022 with polarizing design cues. For the U.S. market, prospective customers need to shell out $159,000 excluding the $995 destination freight charge for the most spartan of specifications.
To be launched in mid-2023, the “Label Red” promises a little more power and torque from the plug-in V8 powertrain for $185,000 according to the Bavarian automaker. In production at the Spartanburg assembly plant in North Carolina, the XM is also sold in the People’s Republic of China.
The Asian superpower taxes new vehicles with internal combustion engines over 4.0 liters of displacement like there’s no tomorrow, and that’s pretty obvious from the MSRP of the XM for the Chinese market. 2,300,000 yuan means $333,400 at current exchange rates, which is more than double the starting price of the XM in the United States market.
It should be mentioned that China operates a 15-percent import tariff on automobiles produced in the United States, down from 25 percent prior to July 2018. The German automaker didn’t mention how many XMs are coming to the Middle Kingdom this year, but chances are that “plenty” is the most suitable answer in this context.
As a brief refresher, China is the world’s largest new car market. What’s more, China is extremely important for luxury-oriented automakers from Germany. In addition to BMW, both Mercedes-Benz and Audi operate joint ventures that produce China-exclusive compact executive sedans. The 3 Series L, A4 L, and C-Class L open the list, along with the 3 Series L-based i3 eDrive35L.
Closely related to the X7 full-size luxury sport utility vehicle, the XM is based on the German automaker’s well-known CLAR platform. The CLuster ARchitecture rolled out in 2015 with a modular design. Originally referred to as 35up, the CLAR accommodates everything from the D-segment 3 Series to the F-segment 7 Series. FWD-biased compacts like the 1 Series and MINI use the Untere Klasse (lower class) platform.
A more versatile platform, the Neue Klasse, is expected to premiere in 2025 with next-generation battery and electric drive technologies. The German automaker will premiere this architecture on an electric vehicle the size of the 3 Series. Currently under construction, Plant Debrecen in Hungary will be tasked with the series production of Neue Klasse EVs.
While on the subject of electrification, it should be highlighted that BMW M has already introduced the go-faster division’s final combustion-only vehicle. The G87 is that car, the 2 Series Coupe-based M2 that BMW assembles at Plant San Luis Potosi in Mexico. Going forward, next-generation M cars – including the M5 - will rock plug-in powertrains.
