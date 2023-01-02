Tuner Wants to Make Your G30/G31 BMW 5 Series Sportier With New Add-Ons, What Say You?

JMS Fahrzeugteile has expanded its aftermarket parts offering to include various elements for the G30 (Sedan) and G31 (Estate) BMW 5 Series that make the executive model look sportier.
Created in-house by the tuner, the elements comprise the front spoiler extension that will set customers back €399 ($422 ) in Germany. Adding this part will still allow the car to tackle garage ramps even when the body sits closer to the ground, JMS Fahrzeugteile says.
As for the rear diffuser shown in the images shared above, it is a €379 ($401) affair, and supports various tailpipe versions. On the pictured car, it is presented in different configurations, including with four pipes that are part of Remus’ €2,390 ($2,529) exhaust system said to ensure a “rich and muffled sound.” The aftermarket diffuser is also available in genuine carbon fiber priced at €999 ($1,057).
You might be wondering about the side skirts, but these were left untouched. According to the tuner, all components were designed to fit both the Sedan and Touring versions of the current generation BMW 5 Series. They are accompanied by a valid parts certificate for the front attachments, and there is no need for formal registration for the rear ones.
Made by Cor.Speed, the Deville Inox wheels are also up for grabs. They measure 9x20 inches at the front and 10x20 inches at the rear, and were shod in 245/35 and 275/30 tires respectively. For the front ones, interested parties are looking at €473 ($501), and for the rear ones at €503 ($532).
Chassis lowering by around 40 mm (1.6 in) at the front and 35 mm (1.4 in) at the rear is available via the KW Variant 3 coilover suspension that costs €2,099 ($2,221). Last but not least, DTE’s PowerControl boxes can improve the performance by roughly 20%, JMS Fahrzeugteile claims.
