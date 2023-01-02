Tuner Wants to Make Your G30/G31 BMW 5 Series Sportier With New Add-Ons, What Say You?

More on this:

1 Reviewer Duo Thinks the 2022 BMW M550i Is a Cheater M5 Car, It's the Sleeper of the Year

2 We Might've Just Built the Perfect 2022 BMW 5 Series, It's Not a V8

3 Tuner Breathes New Life Into the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, Is It Your Cup of Tea?

4 One of the Ugliest BMWs Ever Made Gets Visited by the Tuning Fairy

5 Brash Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Has Most Colors in Town on Speed Dial