2024 BMW i5 Touring Spied Yet Again, i5 Sedan Also Makes an Appearance

BMW's upcoming Project i model, the i5, is still undergoing testing. The prototype of the latest EV from Munich was seen while driving in winter conditions in Europe. The testing team continues work on the Touring model, which is BMW-speak for wagon, and it is moving along as expected.
The upcoming BMW i5 will be available in both sedan and Touring forms, and both were spotted on an open transport truck. The latter usually transports finished vehicles, either new or second-hand, but this shipment was not like the others, as it also involved several prototypes made by BMW.
Thanks to the sighting on the transport ship, we got to see the i5's wheels, which are 21-inch alloys, and their massive tires. Most likely, there will be no spare wheel for this model, as well, while the flat tire kit is the only thing that customers might get.
The 2024 BMW i5 is expected to be the most powerful model in the 5 Series range except for the M5. And the most powerful variant might be called M60. This prototype might be that model, if you take the red brake calipers into account, but do not bet all your money on this name just yet.
BMW is expected to unveil the next-gen 5 Series in the first half of 2023, but we are expecting the reveal to happen in the latter part of the first half of the year. Initially, the sedan model might be the first to be unveiled, with the 5 Series Touring shown later.
BMW has kept the current 5 Series in production for six years now, and the model is getting a replacement this year, which will come with the first EV based on a 5 Series. The latter part will become the norm, not the exception in the range in a few years' time, mind you.
The new generation of the 5 Series, as well as the first-ever i5, are set to bring a digital screen instead of the conventional gauge cluster that was digitalized anyway, while the multimedia screen is also updated. The iDrive should be in line with another recent unveiling from the marque.
The i5 could be unveiled with its ICE-powered siblings, but there is a good chance that BMW might want to split the presentation between the ICE and the EV models to get more exposure for both during their reveal. If all four versions get shown at the same time, people might just focus on one out of four models, while an unveiling in four steps allows time to observe each model.
As usual, the M5 will come later, as BMW always lets its regular range models get the generation change and then unveils the performance-oriented model after a couple of months. BMW has done this consistently in previous years, so it is fair for us to expect them to do so going forward.
