The Final BMW M Without Electrification Has Been Confirmed

Electric vehicles go a long way back. Scottish inventor Robert Anderson is credited as the creator of the first electric vehicle, or better said a carriage with primary (a.k.a. non-rechargeable) cells. A few years earlier, back in 1828, a Hungarian physicist demonstrated a model car powered by a homebrew electric motor. Proper EVs came into being when French inventor Gustave Trouvé demonstrated an electric tricycle in the 1880s.

