This E-One Cyclone Has a 9.0-Liter V6 Engine, It's a 36-Year-Old Pumper Fire Truck

In this day and age, it might be controversial to say that fire trucks are cool. Being heavy vehicles, they sometimes pollute a lot more and can have a bigger impact on the environment. But we’re going to say it – given the opportunity, one should always take the chance to experience a fire truck or even buy a unit for themselves. They’re just incredible machinery. And, let’s be honest, most of us dreamed of becoming a firefighter when we were little. If the career didn’t happen, why not enjoy the vehicle?
All kidding aside, this E-One Cyclone boasts a mighty engine and is a versatile fire apparatus that can carry water or can use outside sources to stop a damaging event from becoming a nightmare. Plus, it has the advantage of being built by one of America’s most well-known heavy-duty truck manufacturers.
But the best thing about it is undoubtedly the power unit. Almost everybody knows that the V6 engine is capable enough to haul you, your loved one, or some gnarly project car anywhere. Hot hatches enjoyed hiding these powerplants under their hoods. These engines became very popular in Europe during the 1950s, even though the prototypes were produced in the U.S. However, Italy was the first country to ever see a V6 available for the production line. And it was made by nonother than the famous Lancia brand which is now awaiting its revival by Stellantis.
Progress is the name of the game
A man named Francesco de Virgilio wanted to give cars a smoother power unit. Lancia had its fair share of troubles with the tiny V4 powerplant. So, a 1.8-liter V6 was the solution. But back in the day putting more horsepower under the hood of a car was complicated. So, the Lancia Aurelia made only 56 hp (57 ps).
Lancia’s V6 engine kept growing until 1963 when it turned into a boxy 2.8-liter thing that had an output of around 150 hp (152 ps). Sadly, the Italian brand ended up using V6 powerplants from other manufacturers after it was bought by Fiat.
Nowadays, V6 engines are still being made by brands like Alfa Romeo, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lincoln, Ram, Toyota, and Nissan. The most popular ones are the 3.0-liter and the 3.5-liter units. However, various other sizes have been put through their paces during the last 70 years. Even Maserati has a new V6 that it uses in its GranTurismo and Grecale models. Also, don't forget about the mighty 3.5-liter EcoBoost that's installed in the Ford GT!
But enough about V6 origins and development. It’s time to take an in-depth look at something truly marvelous in the displacement department – the pumper fire truck that used a 9.0-liter unit. And, yes, it is diesel-powered!
The mighty fire extinguisher
Even though we strayed from American-made fire trucks to European sedans solely to celebrate innovation, curiosity, and perseverance, the 1986 E-One Cyclone plays in a different league. But it is at least spiritually connected to this magical automotive world where innovation isn't hindered.
As you may have expected, it comes with all the bells and whistles. This means it has lights, sirens, hoses, a ladder, and a working water pumping system. Moreover, it hasn’t been put through much during its lifetime. The red-over-black vehicle has only 29,400 mi (47,315 km) on the odometer.
And you know what’s the craziest thing about it? The current owner straight-piped it! This helps the engine to run more efficiently, and it also sounds a little bit better, even though emission figures might be something to consider in the long run.
But the fun stops here. Since it has been decommissioned and is not up for any official use, you cannot run around with this pumper fire truck while blasting the sirens and making sure the lights are working properly. However, parading will always offer you the chance to let the public know that you own a proper pumper fire truck.
We’re telling you all this because this particular unit is for sale on Cars&Bids. If you want to be the cool dad or uncle, then here’s your chance. It’s being offered at no reserve and the current bidding doesn’t show any signs of reaching unreasonable prices. At the time of writing, ten offers led to a high bid of $5,400. There are four days left until the auction closes, so you may want to prepare for the final moments of the listing. Otherwise, it could end up being owned by someone else.
Be on the lookout, though! The Carfax report is clean but does show a couple of gaps. Fortunately, the owner answers every question and you may address them directly.
E-One makes pumper fire and commercial trucks even today and supplies the U.S., Canada, and 80 other countries with them. But technology has evolved, and efficiency matters a lot, so many things have changed since 1986. They now make up to 600 hp (609 ps) and run with fewer emissions than ever.
Finally, is there a replacement for displacement? Today, surely there is! Firefighters already have battery-electric fire trucks that are ready to deploy at once when they're being called into action.
All kidding aside, this E-One Cyclone boasts a mighty engine and is a versatile fire apparatus that can carry water or can use outside sources to stop a damaging event from becoming a nightmare. Plus, it has the advantage of being built by one of America’s most well-known heavy-duty truck manufacturers.
But the best thing about it is undoubtedly the power unit. Almost everybody knows that the V6 engine is capable enough to haul you, your loved one, or some gnarly project car anywhere. Hot hatches enjoyed hiding these powerplants under their hoods. These engines became very popular in Europe during the 1950s, even though the prototypes were produced in the U.S. However, Italy was the first country to ever see a V6 available for the production line. And it was made by nonother than the famous Lancia brand which is now awaiting its revival by Stellantis.
Progress is the name of the game
A man named Francesco de Virgilio wanted to give cars a smoother power unit. Lancia had its fair share of troubles with the tiny V4 powerplant. So, a 1.8-liter V6 was the solution. But back in the day putting more horsepower under the hood of a car was complicated. So, the Lancia Aurelia made only 56 hp (57 ps).
Lancia’s V6 engine kept growing until 1963 when it turned into a boxy 2.8-liter thing that had an output of around 150 hp (152 ps). Sadly, the Italian brand ended up using V6 powerplants from other manufacturers after it was bought by Fiat.
Nowadays, V6 engines are still being made by brands like Alfa Romeo, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lincoln, Ram, Toyota, and Nissan. The most popular ones are the 3.0-liter and the 3.5-liter units. However, various other sizes have been put through their paces during the last 70 years. Even Maserati has a new V6 that it uses in its GranTurismo and Grecale models. Also, don't forget about the mighty 3.5-liter EcoBoost that's installed in the Ford GT!
But enough about V6 origins and development. It’s time to take an in-depth look at something truly marvelous in the displacement department – the pumper fire truck that used a 9.0-liter unit. And, yes, it is diesel-powered!
The mighty fire extinguisher
Even though we strayed from American-made fire trucks to European sedans solely to celebrate innovation, curiosity, and perseverance, the 1986 E-One Cyclone plays in a different league. But it is at least spiritually connected to this magical automotive world where innovation isn't hindered.
As you may have expected, it comes with all the bells and whistles. This means it has lights, sirens, hoses, a ladder, and a working water pumping system. Moreover, it hasn’t been put through much during its lifetime. The red-over-black vehicle has only 29,400 mi (47,315 km) on the odometer.
And you know what’s the craziest thing about it? The current owner straight-piped it! This helps the engine to run more efficiently, and it also sounds a little bit better, even though emission figures might be something to consider in the long run.
But the fun stops here. Since it has been decommissioned and is not up for any official use, you cannot run around with this pumper fire truck while blasting the sirens and making sure the lights are working properly. However, parading will always offer you the chance to let the public know that you own a proper pumper fire truck.
We’re telling you all this because this particular unit is for sale on Cars&Bids. If you want to be the cool dad or uncle, then here’s your chance. It’s being offered at no reserve and the current bidding doesn’t show any signs of reaching unreasonable prices. At the time of writing, ten offers led to a high bid of $5,400. There are four days left until the auction closes, so you may want to prepare for the final moments of the listing. Otherwise, it could end up being owned by someone else.
Be on the lookout, though! The Carfax report is clean but does show a couple of gaps. Fortunately, the owner answers every question and you may address them directly.
E-One makes pumper fire and commercial trucks even today and supplies the U.S., Canada, and 80 other countries with them. But technology has evolved, and efficiency matters a lot, so many things have changed since 1986. They now make up to 600 hp (609 ps) and run with fewer emissions than ever.
Finally, is there a replacement for displacement? Today, surely there is! Firefighters already have battery-electric fire trucks that are ready to deploy at once when they're being called into action.