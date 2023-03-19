Would a Sedan Be the Next Logical Step for Ferrari After Launching the Purosangue SUV?

Ferrari’s lineup of fast cars is vaster than ever. Be it high-end grand tourers with emphasis on luxury without losing on the speed front, to real mid-engine and rear-wheel drive supercars, and electrified products, name it, and they have ‘em. What they also have, for the first time ever, is a crossover.
As everyone knows, it’s called the Purosangue, and guns for the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and Aston Martin DBX707. The Purosangue represents Ferrari’s first venture into the world of super SUVs (it’s actually a crossover though), and they may be a little late to the high-riding fiesta, but they should cash in big time.
You see, Lamborghini more than doubled their sales with the Urus, so Ferrari has high expectations from the Purosangue. It targets their usual clientele, as well as new customers, for whom having extra seats at the back, four doors, and a generous ground clearance means more than tackling corners fast in a mid-engine supercar. But then again, with an MSRP of nearly $400,000 stateside, anyone who can afford it probably calls the Roma pocket change.
Unveiled half a year ago, and with production set to commence at Maranello, the Purosangue was designed by Ferrari’s Styling Center, under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, who has overseen the development of other Prancing Horses, including the LaFerrari. Described as a machine “unlike any other,” it uses a naturally aspirated V12, with a 6.5-liter displacement. The engine peaks at 716 Nm (528 lb-ft), and it develops 725 ps (715 hp/533 kW). The Italian company claims that it will do over 310 kph (193 mph) and that the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes only 3.3 seconds, or three tenths faster than the mighty Enzo.
Right now, Ferrari’s focus is on electrification. That’s no surprise to anyone who knows a thing or two about today’s automotive industry, and if it is one model that they do not seem interested in whatsoever, that’s the sedan. In theory, a low-slung four-door would allow them to venture into a completely different class, and while it would definitely sell, it would make the brand a bit too mainstream. That’s probably the reason for not making one, even though they have the means to bring it to life, with a partially electrified powertrain, and neck-snapping straight-line performance that will blur the line between full-blown exotics and four-door cars.
But while Ferrari will not launch a sedan, the rendering world has given us numerous such takes on various models over the years. One of the latest came from j.b. cars on Instagram, and it was based on the Purosangue. The changes are obvious, and the result is quite pretty, and it looks like the Porsche Panamera’s worst nightmare. But do you dig it?
