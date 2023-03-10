BMW X9 M: The Mothership Has Landed in the Digital Realm

BMW has experimented with all sorts of vehicles, from mid-engine and rear-wheel drive supercars, like the iconic M1, to all sorts of crossover coupes, hot hatchbacks, limited-edition M cars, and a whole bunch of other rides. Their clear focus at the moment is on renewing some of the models, expanding the family with new machines, and keep launching zero-emission high-riders.
Some might say that they should also come up with a full-blown M version of the X7 to top the current flagship derivative of the series, the V8-powered M60i. However, they do have an alternative to it, which is rather pretty, bar the double-headlamp signature, this writer thinks. Dubbed the XB7, it came from Alpina, and it features all the bells and whistles that the brand’s long-term collaborator that they recently brought in-house has gotten us used to over the years.
The X7 is BMW’s flagship crossover and a rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS. That model is also offered as an AMG and as a Maybach, with focus on performance and luxury, respectively, and both of them are about as big as the normal-wheelbase Cadillac Escalade. The ESV has more inches between the axles, for tons of space at the back, and a very generous cargo area. But if Cadillac can sell the Escalade ESV at a profit, then could there be room in the Munich marque’s lineup for a possible long wheelbase version of the X7?
Maybe, maybe not, though that question doesn’t seem to be on the lips of any high-ranking exec who has the power to make it happen. They do not seem interested in a possible X8 anymore, which would be a bigger sibling to the (upcoming) X2, X4, and X6, sporting a sloping roofline and targeting those who favor style over substance. The XM could be considered a substitute for the X8, yet it sits in the BMW M’s portfolio as a standalone product, the first one since the iconic M1.
Now, while the German car marque does not seem interested anymore in expanding their crossover portfolio at the upper end, the internet still is, hence the numerous unofficial renderings that have popped up over the years. One of the latest that we came across portrays an even bigger high-rider, which obviously wears the X9 name. Such a model would sit above the X7 in terms of size and pricing, and in this case, it was envisioned as a hot M car.
Tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram stands behind this digital illustration that kind of looks like an X5 from the near future, dressed in M attire, and we’ve got to admit that it is one interesting proposal. But do you agree on that? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments area below.
The X7 is BMW’s flagship crossover and a rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS. That model is also offered as an AMG and as a Maybach, with focus on performance and luxury, respectively, and both of them are about as big as the normal-wheelbase Cadillac Escalade. The ESV has more inches between the axles, for tons of space at the back, and a very generous cargo area. But if Cadillac can sell the Escalade ESV at a profit, then could there be room in the Munich marque’s lineup for a possible long wheelbase version of the X7?
Maybe, maybe not, though that question doesn’t seem to be on the lips of any high-ranking exec who has the power to make it happen. They do not seem interested in a possible X8 anymore, which would be a bigger sibling to the (upcoming) X2, X4, and X6, sporting a sloping roofline and targeting those who favor style over substance. The XM could be considered a substitute for the X8, yet it sits in the BMW M’s portfolio as a standalone product, the first one since the iconic M1.
Now, while the German car marque does not seem interested anymore in expanding their crossover portfolio at the upper end, the internet still is, hence the numerous unofficial renderings that have popped up over the years. One of the latest that we came across portrays an even bigger high-rider, which obviously wears the X9 name. Such a model would sit above the X7 in terms of size and pricing, and in this case, it was envisioned as a hot M car.
Tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram stands behind this digital illustration that kind of looks like an X5 from the near future, dressed in M attire, and we’ve got to admit that it is one interesting proposal. But do you agree on that? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments area below.