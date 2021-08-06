Oh Lord, Please Don’t Let the BMW X8 M Look Like This

Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months, you know that BMW is working on yet another high-rider: the X8. The model has been spied testing a number of times, mostly at the Nurburgring, and even with that thick camo on, it could not hide the controversial design.
More recently, its artificial skin has been digitally peeled off in a few renderings signed by Magnus.Concepts on Instagram, so let’s all take a deep breath and try to take it all in, because it is a lot to chew on.
Based on the latest spy shots, the digital illustrations portray the 2023 BMW X8 M (or is it the XM?) with split headlamps, like on the facelifted X7 and new 7 Series. The aggressively shaped bumper is built around the large central air intake and big kidney grilles, and the hood features a muscular styling.
The back end of the vehicle doesn’t look that good either. For one, the rather simple design of the tailgate doesn’t exactly work with those peculiar taillights. The big diffuser incorporates two vertically stacked tailpipes on each side. The rear fenders and parts of the doors have a swollen look, and that sloping roofline ties it to the smaller X6.
If you zoom in on the renderings, then you will see a charging port on the left front fender. That is definitely no coincidence, because it has been reported that the X8 M will pack a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The model might be the M Division’s most powerful production vehicle, with some believing that it will combine the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor. The total output is rumored to stand at around 750 HP.
Given the latest reports, we wouldn’t expect the BMW X8 M to debut sooner than next year, and it could go on sale as a 2023MY.
Based on the latest spy shots, the digital illustrations portray the 2023 BMW X8 M (or is it the XM?) with split headlamps, like on the facelifted X7 and new 7 Series. The aggressively shaped bumper is built around the large central air intake and big kidney grilles, and the hood features a muscular styling.
The back end of the vehicle doesn’t look that good either. For one, the rather simple design of the tailgate doesn’t exactly work with those peculiar taillights. The big diffuser incorporates two vertically stacked tailpipes on each side. The rear fenders and parts of the doors have a swollen look, and that sloping roofline ties it to the smaller X6.
If you zoom in on the renderings, then you will see a charging port on the left front fender. That is definitely no coincidence, because it has been reported that the X8 M will pack a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The model might be the M Division’s most powerful production vehicle, with some believing that it will combine the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor. The total output is rumored to stand at around 750 HP.
Given the latest reports, we wouldn’t expect the BMW X8 M to debut sooner than next year, and it could go on sale as a 2023MY.