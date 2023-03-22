What if Nissan Abandons the Frontier and a Fictive Navara Arrives for 2025MY?

While Honda, Toyota, and even Mazda are doing all sorts of marvelous automotive things as of late, Nissan is seen as rather stagnant – especially across the crucial North American market.
As always, the Japanese automaker relies on a mix of affordable passenger cars – like the $15,830 Versa sedan, interesting crossover SUVs like the electric Aryia, as well as a bunch of pickup trucks to make itself known in the United States. Unfortunately for them, the competition is not standing idle, and the Titan plus Titan XD are not doing so great when they should be bringing a huge chunk of the U.S. market’s profits.
Luckily, there is still some cool stuff that is fresh enough to warrant a look-see through the online portal – including the 2023 Nissan Z (which now has a higher $41k starting MSRP), and the all-new D41 generation 2023 Frontier, which is still affordable enough to have a base quotation below the $30k threshold.
But is that enough? Who knows! All we see is that passenger cars like the Versa, Altima, and Maxima are having a tough time against the CUV, SUV, and truck hype. The crossover section is well represented, though, with the Kicks, Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, and Armada. Meanwhile, the EVs might be too few – the old Leaf is growing long in the tooth and Ariya was slow to arrive on the market.
So, perhaps Nissan could better itself in terms of pickup trucks. At least that is the opinion stemming from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of revealing another Navara truck - in Frontier CGI, that is. Oddly enough, the pixel master did not use as the comparison template the regular, global D23 Nissan Navara, which is the third generation of the nameplate that arrived in the real world back in 2014.
Instead, the CGI expert wanted a bit of the Frontier lifestyle, which is now a standalone D41 affair in North America. Alas, some markets across the Americas do use the Frontier and NP300 monikers for the D23 Navara-based mid-size pickup truck, and maybe that is where the confusion originated from. Anyway, the author worked wonders with his vision of an all-new next-generation 2025 or 2026 Nissan Navara, if you like futuristic designs, that is.
It looks quirky and ready to star in a Sci-Fi motion picture if you ask our two cents on the matter, and it also arose as a potential conundrum – what if Nissan decides to abandon the Frontier nameplate in the United States and other markets to gather all of its mid-size pickup truck assets under a singular, Navara banner? Well, that would not be out of place in other parts of the American continent when the time comes to introduce a fourth-generation Navara, but it would not make too much sense in the U.S. That is mostly because it just created a standalone Frontier, of course!
