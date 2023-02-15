2024 Chevrolet Tahoe Facelift Imagined With Silverado EV Styling, Do You Dig It?

Chevrolet has been testing the 2024 mid-cycle revamp of its truck-based SUVs for quite a while now. The Tahoe and slightly larger Suburban will continue to rely on six-cylinder diesel and eight-cylinder gasoline engines for the foreseeable future, yet pixel artist Digimods DESIGN imagined it with Silverado EV-inspired styling traits.

8 photos Photo: Digimods DESIGN / edited by autoevolution