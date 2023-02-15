This LSX-Powered Chevy G10 Is a Groovy 1970s Party Van With an Attitude

The 1970s. A tumultuous period in American history. Those who went through it remember it as an era of liberation championed by civil rights, anti-war, and non-conformist movements. As you'd expect, it directly affected all spheres of American culture, including the period's music, fashion, and trends. In the automotive world, a new craze carried over from the late 1960s rose – the custom van craze.
Not many people have noticed this, but the 1970s custom van craze is back with a more spirited twist. It's called overlanding.
Fifty-three years ago, custom vans were not only a means of transportation but also roaming apartments perfect for camping trips, pop festivals, and art canvases. Much like the 70s, the spirited at heart have picked up this groovy wild culture but focused on customized 4X4 trucks ideal for wild excursions in the outback.
Shawn of AutotopiaLA YouTube channel recently featured an unusual customized van reminiscent of the wild 70s. A 1990 Chevy G10 van. It might not have been built during the counter-culture period, but it triggers some of that carefree vibe of the era.
During that time, van enthusiasts customized their vans with groovy shaggy carpet interiors, refrigerators, mag wheels, top-of-the-range stereo systems, fuzzy dice hanging on the rearview mirror, and enough space at the back to fit a water bed.
It's essential to note that while the customized van craze was that era's way of self-expression, it was also a result of shifting automotive regulations.
After enjoying a decade of success during the 60s, the muscle car industry almost came crippling down after new EPA regulations were set up in response to the OPEC oil embargo.
While reminiscent of the custom van craze era on the interior and exterior, Shawn's feature van offers something more appealing to the current crop of automotive enthusiasts – LS power!
Under the hood, this gnarly-sounding outlandish designed Chevy van packs a built LSX 454 engine tuned to produce about 700 hp (710 ps). Unveiled during the 2009 SEMA show, this GM crate engine can excel in almost any high-performance function on the street, in quarter-mile drag races, or out in the wild.
It's fully built with Holley parts, including a Holley Sniper EFI and injectors. It runs on a 6-speed Tremec t-56 transmission to harness all that power. For stopping power, the tuners installed Wilwood brakes all around.
It has a rebuilt front end, 12-bolt Posi rear end, redone cooling system, and a fully customized exhaust system.
"This isn't a Pro-Touring van. This is a funny, hot-rodded, goofy vehicle, and I just think it's a blast. I'm telling you. Like the entire time I'm driving this thing, I've had a smile on my face because it's so damn silly," Shawn confessed after ripping a burnout.
The goofy LSX-powered Chevy van is up for sale. According to Shawn, it should pop up on Bring a Trailer in a week for between $70,000 and $80,000.
What are your thoughts about this goofy van? Would you consider starting such a project? Let us know what you think in the comments section.
