Custom 1971 Chevrolet Camaro “Infrared” Mixes 454 LSX V8 Surprise With Killer Looks

The pictured Camaro, a 1971 model, was originally fitted with a V8 engine based on the third digit of the vehicle identification number. Made at the Van Nuys assembly plant in California, the pony car has turned full-on muscle car thanks to a 454 LSX that lays down 600 wheel horsepower.
Capable of 543.4 pound-feet (737 Nm) of wheel torque, the 7.4-liter mammoth was professionally assembled by L & R Engines of Santa Fe Springs in California. Beautified with a shaved intake manifold, a 90--millimeter Holley throttle body, Mast Motorsports Black Label 305 cylinder heads, and XRP hoses, the port-injected engine features bronze ceramic-coated goodies that include the drive accessories and exhaust manifolds.
Lovingly nicknamed “Infrared” by its seventh and current owner, this ‘Maro is rocking a Bowler Transmissions six-speed manual connected to a 12-bolt posi with 4.11 gears. The 3.0-inch exhaust features Borla mufflers finished in bronze, Helmholtz resonators, and dual X-pipes. Finished in Shakir Orange Metallic by Showtime Paint of Gardena in California, the fixed-head coupe was modified with an EVOD Industries billet grille, a carbon-fiber front spoiler from SpeedKore, and a body-color spoiler out back.
The makeover further comprises machined turn signal and integrated air intake scoops, recessed split bumperettes, extended rocker panels, black-finished aluminum exhaust outlets exiting through the extended rear valance, and high-intensity discharge headlamps from Dapper Lighting. Three-piece forged wheels also need to be mentioned, HRE S207Hs mounted with Michelin PS4S tires measuring 275/30 R19 and 345/30 R20.
Augmented with Baer six-piston brake calipers painted Aztec Gold, the one-of-one build stops on a dime thanks to 14-inch drilled and slotted rotors. Under the skin, you’ll also find a Detroit Speed hydroformed front subframe, tubular control arms, a large-diameter sway bar, subframe connectors, and power-assisted steering. For the rear end, the owner went with a Detroit Speed QuadraLink weld-in kit that features an anti-roll bar for improved handling. Adjustable coil-over shock absorbers are fitted at every corner.
The interior is a work of art in its own right. From the Classic Instrument instrumentation to the Sparc Industries steering wheel, Ferrari air vents, Audi TT bucket seats, and Lamborghini Nero Perseus leather upholstery, there’s a whole lot to like about this car. Illuminated switches à la Ford GT and an odo that reads 2,407 miles (3,874 km) sum up this wicked ride.
With four days left on the ticker, the 454 LSX-powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro listed on Bring a Trailer is going for a cool $210k at press time.
Lovingly nicknamed “Infrared” by its seventh and current owner, this ‘Maro is rocking a Bowler Transmissions six-speed manual connected to a 12-bolt posi with 4.11 gears. The 3.0-inch exhaust features Borla mufflers finished in bronze, Helmholtz resonators, and dual X-pipes. Finished in Shakir Orange Metallic by Showtime Paint of Gardena in California, the fixed-head coupe was modified with an EVOD Industries billet grille, a carbon-fiber front spoiler from SpeedKore, and a body-color spoiler out back.
The makeover further comprises machined turn signal and integrated air intake scoops, recessed split bumperettes, extended rocker panels, black-finished aluminum exhaust outlets exiting through the extended rear valance, and high-intensity discharge headlamps from Dapper Lighting. Three-piece forged wheels also need to be mentioned, HRE S207Hs mounted with Michelin PS4S tires measuring 275/30 R19 and 345/30 R20.
Augmented with Baer six-piston brake calipers painted Aztec Gold, the one-of-one build stops on a dime thanks to 14-inch drilled and slotted rotors. Under the skin, you’ll also find a Detroit Speed hydroformed front subframe, tubular control arms, a large-diameter sway bar, subframe connectors, and power-assisted steering. For the rear end, the owner went with a Detroit Speed QuadraLink weld-in kit that features an anti-roll bar for improved handling. Adjustable coil-over shock absorbers are fitted at every corner.
The interior is a work of art in its own right. From the Classic Instrument instrumentation to the Sparc Industries steering wheel, Ferrari air vents, Audi TT bucket seats, and Lamborghini Nero Perseus leather upholstery, there’s a whole lot to like about this car. Illuminated switches à la Ford GT and an odo that reads 2,407 miles (3,874 km) sum up this wicked ride.
With four days left on the ticker, the 454 LSX-powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro listed on Bring a Trailer is going for a cool $210k at press time.