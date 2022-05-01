This Low-Mileage Gold '67 Camaro Coupe Might Turn Into a Fantastic Daily Driver

When Chevrolet introduced the Camaro in 1967, it couldn't possibly know that the car would enjoy such a success, and the model you see here is not one of the base models built in the first production year.
Finding a great-looking Camaro is not an easy job, and getting one that shows just a mere 23k miles (ca 37,000 km) on the clock is almost impossible. But there are still some cars that didn't run too much in their life, like this one. This example is an eye-catcher coupe painted in Granada Gold Pain with black pinstripes. Also, its shiny wheel covers and all the other chromed parts that look new are signs of a restoration process.
However, the seller doesn't specify that. They said that the car went through some repairs at the front end. Yet, we don't know if these were performed after a crash or if it was just minor rust on the fenders.
Also, the interior looks brand new. Its tan color vinyl seats are in excellent condition. Even the seatbelts look great. An interesting option is the tissue holder for the front passenger. Maybe those were needed while watching a movie at a drive-in cinema. Back in the '60s, those were highly appreciated. Moreover, since the shifter was on the column, nothing interfered between the front occupants, not even a center console. Last but not least, the bench in the back looks very good too.
Under the hood, we have good news: it's a 327 V8. So it's not one of those inline-six powerplants made for fuel-efficiency. Moreover, the engine is paired with an automatic gearbox. True, it's a two-speed Powerglide, but it's doing its job flawlessly if it is to trust the RMF1960 seller. What doesn't run perfectly, it's the engine, which needs some adjustments.
But I would take that statement with a grain of salt. Sometimes, the entire carburetor needs to be rebuilt, which might be costly. Also, I wouldn't drive a car worth tens of thousands of dollars with a set of Nexen tires that cost $364 at Walmart.
At the end of the day, it's a great-looking coupe with a V8 and an automatic, which might take you back and forth all day long. On the other hand, you might save it for the weekends. Either way, it's a first-year Camaro that will not go for cheap. So, if you want to check this car, you should see it for yourself in Algonquin, Illinois, since it might stay there just until May 8, when the auction will end.
However, the seller doesn't specify that. They said that the car went through some repairs at the front end. Yet, we don't know if these were performed after a crash or if it was just minor rust on the fenders.
Also, the interior looks brand new. Its tan color vinyl seats are in excellent condition. Even the seatbelts look great. An interesting option is the tissue holder for the front passenger. Maybe those were needed while watching a movie at a drive-in cinema. Back in the '60s, those were highly appreciated. Moreover, since the shifter was on the column, nothing interfered between the front occupants, not even a center console. Last but not least, the bench in the back looks very good too.
Under the hood, we have good news: it's a 327 V8. So it's not one of those inline-six powerplants made for fuel-efficiency. Moreover, the engine is paired with an automatic gearbox. True, it's a two-speed Powerglide, but it's doing its job flawlessly if it is to trust the RMF1960 seller. What doesn't run perfectly, it's the engine, which needs some adjustments.
But I would take that statement with a grain of salt. Sometimes, the entire carburetor needs to be rebuilt, which might be costly. Also, I wouldn't drive a car worth tens of thousands of dollars with a set of Nexen tires that cost $364 at Walmart.
At the end of the day, it's a great-looking coupe with a V8 and an automatic, which might take you back and forth all day long. On the other hand, you might save it for the weekends. Either way, it's a first-year Camaro that will not go for cheap. So, if you want to check this car, you should see it for yourself in Algonquin, Illinois, since it might stay there just until May 8, when the auction will end.