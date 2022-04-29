Ford Mustang GT Races Chevy Camaro SS, You’ll Be Stunned to See the Loser Get Demolished

It’s always good to see sworn enemies such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro race each other, especially when we’re dealing with similar specifications like the Mustang GT and Camaro SS models.
On paper, there should be very little between them in a straight-line, quarter mile battle. Of course, it’s never quite that simple, is it? Whether one features a manual gearbox and the other an automatic can be a major factor, just like model year – the Camaro SS for example received a newer 10-speed automatic gearbox in 2019, as a replacement for the old 8-speed box.
Same goes for the Mustang, which got its 10-speed transmission the year before, in 2018, leaving behind a six-speed unit. Unfortunately, neither the title nor the description of this video, uploaded to the Wheels YouTube channel on April 28, 2022, are of any help with regards to identifying model year or powertrain configurations for these two muscle cars.
Well, that just means we’re going to have to eyeball it so here goes: the first thing we noticed is the Camaro bogging down upon launch, which would suggest the presence of a six-speed manual gearbox, although again, it’s not a certainty. The Mustang didn’t seem to have any issues launching, but everything beyond that was a complete failure.
The Ford went on to lose this race by a substantial margin, yet that’s not even the biggest issue here. What’s weird is that both cars underperformed, with the Camaro crossing the finish line in 13.2 seconds and the Mustang needing 14.5 seconds, which is a ridiculous time.
It’s almost as if the driver of the Mustang gave up on the race. That or maybe this was no Mustang GT, to begin with – could have been the EcoBoost variant.
All speculation aside, we should still add this one up to the Camaro’s general tally against the Mustang.
Same goes for the Mustang, which got its 10-speed transmission the year before, in 2018, leaving behind a six-speed unit. Unfortunately, neither the title nor the description of this video, uploaded to the Wheels YouTube channel on April 28, 2022, are of any help with regards to identifying model year or powertrain configurations for these two muscle cars.
Well, that just means we’re going to have to eyeball it so here goes: the first thing we noticed is the Camaro bogging down upon launch, which would suggest the presence of a six-speed manual gearbox, although again, it’s not a certainty. The Mustang didn’t seem to have any issues launching, but everything beyond that was a complete failure.
The Ford went on to lose this race by a substantial margin, yet that’s not even the biggest issue here. What’s weird is that both cars underperformed, with the Camaro crossing the finish line in 13.2 seconds and the Mustang needing 14.5 seconds, which is a ridiculous time.
It’s almost as if the driver of the Mustang gave up on the race. That or maybe this was no Mustang GT, to begin with – could have been the EcoBoost variant.
All speculation aside, we should still add this one up to the Camaro’s general tally against the Mustang.