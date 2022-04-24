1967 Camaro Can Eat Cobra Jets for Breakfast, Will Set You Back $80K

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Don't get involved with a project car if you're not 100% up to the task. If you're not ready or committed, you'll most likely end up hating it. If you'd like to skip the painful part of building a car and can afford to jump straight to the fun part, do yourself a favor and find something that will make you happy. Locating your ideal machine might take some time, but then you can just jump behind the wheel and drive.
If you're torn between being a regular at the drag strip and going out for a cruise with your buddies every other night, you should know that there is a solution available for you. Sure, you need a solid budget for it, but you can't have them all in life.
Remember the triangle: cheap, fast, reliable. Pick only two! So if you decide to cheap out, your car won't be fast or won't be reliable. Just go the extra mile and buy something that will make you happy and your opponents miserable.
And that something has a rather interesting tag to it: Pro Street. Looking at the definition of a Pro Street vehicle, you'll notice that we're talking about a street-legal machine that was built to imitate a Pro Stock class race car. This way, you get access to both worlds: the drag strip and the boulevard.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro is a magnificent example of a Pro Street vehicle, and it was built using all the right parts and pieces. The base chassis is a '67 model, while the body is a newer '69 version.
So the builder added a BDS Racing 8-71 blower to the equation, just for safety. There is no dyno sheet included in the ad, but one can imagine that this Camaro should be good for at least 800 horsepower, or perhaps slightly less on a more conservative tune.
The gearbox it's using is a TH400, and that's connected to a limited-slip, Ford 9" rear end. Four-wheel power disc brakes are a must-have with a car as serious as this, and you can say the same thing about the custom cage inside the cabin. It feels refreshing to see that you still get a bit of basic comfort in there, which should make the driving experience a whole lot better.
This glorious muscle car could easily be used in the next Fast and Furious movie if Toretto is ever looking for a new car to wheelie in. But that aside, this whole build looks like it's SEMA-ready, and that explains the $80,000 price tag! The car is currently located in Phoenix, Arizona, but that shouldn't be a problem if you're keen on adding it to your existing collection of vehicles.
The seller has also included a short video of the car, but without any serious action included. Oh well, we're left to imagine if it can deliver a sub-10-second run given its setup. Either way, this thing should be able to strike fear into the hearts of Cobra Jet and Mopar owners alike!
