1967 Camaro Can Eat Cobra Jets for Breakfast, Will Set You Back $80K

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Don't get involved with a project car if you're not 100% up to the task. If you're not ready or committed, you'll most likely end up hating it. If you'd like to skip the painful part of building a car and can afford to jump straight to the fun part, do yourself a favor and find something that will make you happy. Locating your ideal machine might take some time, but then you can just jump behind the wheel and drive.

11 photos