Rough 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Is Looking for Love, Bad News Under the Hood

1968 was the second year on the market for the Camaro, and the production numbers witnessed a small increase, pretty much serving as the living proof the popularity of Chevy’s new model was on the rise.
Out of the over 235,000 Camaros that got to see the daylight during the model year 1968, more than 159,000 were dressed in the base package. The RS became a popular option, so it was ordered on close to 41,000 cars, while the popularity of the SS also increased, eventually making its way to nearly 28,000 Camaros.
The Z/28 continued to be the rarest kid on the block, though not as rare as before, as its production output got close to 7,200 units.
What we have here is a 1968 Camaro that’s described as a survivor, which in theory means the car has never received a restoration or any kind of tweaks. However, one big change this Camaro has been the subject of concerns the paint.
Born with a red finish, the car has apparently been repainted at one point, though no further specifics on this front have been offered.
What we do know is that the general condition of this Chevrolet Camaro is decent, with particular metal issues affecting the floors and the trunk.
There’s bad news under the hood as well, as both the engine and the transmission are now gone. So in theory, this Camaro RS/SS is a proper candidate for a restomod, especially if another engine is already available.
Despite all these problems, the Camaro doesn’t sell for cheap. eBay seller 910titan expects to get no more, no less than $10,500 for the car, but on the other hand, they have also enabled the Make Offer button. This means that interested buyers should send their offers to the seller, and who knows, maybe they can end up securing a deal for this 1968 Camaro.
The Z/28 continued to be the rarest kid on the block, though not as rare as before, as its production output got close to 7,200 units.
What we have here is a 1968 Camaro that’s described as a survivor, which in theory means the car has never received a restoration or any kind of tweaks. However, one big change this Camaro has been the subject of concerns the paint.
Born with a red finish, the car has apparently been repainted at one point, though no further specifics on this front have been offered.
What we do know is that the general condition of this Chevrolet Camaro is decent, with particular metal issues affecting the floors and the trunk.
There’s bad news under the hood as well, as both the engine and the transmission are now gone. So in theory, this Camaro RS/SS is a proper candidate for a restomod, especially if another engine is already available.
Despite all these problems, the Camaro doesn’t sell for cheap. eBay seller 910titan expects to get no more, no less than $10,500 for the car, but on the other hand, they have also enabled the Make Offer button. This means that interested buyers should send their offers to the seller, and who knows, maybe they can end up securing a deal for this 1968 Camaro.