Unboxing Six 2022 Hot Wheels 5-Packs Looks Like a Fun Job, Don't Become Addicted

Shopping for Hot Wheels can bring on a whirlwind of feelings, depending on various factors. Just yesterday, I was out hunting in one of the largest toy stores around, and I was faced with a dilemma. I've told myself that I need to slow down with this hobby, but that's easier said than done.
The store had opened up several new cases, and there were thousands and thousands of items on display. Most hardcore collectors will tell you that you're not one of them if you've never spent at least a few hours going through all the items, searching for an STH or TH model.
When you get to that point, people will either stare at you in disbelief, or they will straight up walk over and ask you where to find various products in the store. Being a hardcore Hot Wheels collector can be exhausting yet exciting at the same time.
Sometimes you'll drive around town for a few hours and you won't find anything cool to buy. But there are also days when you could easily spend several hundred dollars on 1/64 scale cars. If you're in a rush to grow your collection, then you might want to have a look at the Hot Wheels 5-pack products!
One of the first-ever 5-packs to be released was called "Classic 5 Car Gift Pak" and contained a 1937 Bugatti, a 1935 Classic Caddy, a Mercedes-Benz 540K, a Rolls-Royce Phantom II, and the 1931 Doozie. Both the cars and the packaging have evolved quite a bit over the years, and here we are today, with more and more sets released almost every month.
The first 5-pack that is going to be opened up by the guys at Peak Time Racing is the Hot Wheels Sports. The Subaru Brat is the only non-fantasy vehicle in this pack, and this casting has only been used by Mattel on eight different occasions before. The Rockster is the oldest model in this box, having been initially released back in 2004.
The strangest appearance has to be that of the Skate Grom, which was originally known as the Skate Punk back in the day. The Quad Rod isn't all that usual either, while the Tour de Fast pays homage to the famous Tour de France sporting event.
Looking past the 2 Jet Z and the Loop Coupe, you have to give credit to one of the most iconic Hot Wheels vehicles of all times: the Deora II. The Deora II was first launched in the year 2000, featuring design cues that were reminiscent of older Ford vehicles, but in 2003 Hot Wheels built a 1:1 scale car for their 35th anniversary! And Chip Foose played a role in that!
The Hot Wheels City 5-pack is probably the least exciting one launched this year, as it's all about fantasy vehicles. Sure, the Island Hopper helicopter might be fun if you're a kid or into things that can fly, but other than that the Bread Hopper is probably the best casting of this pack.
It's hard to turn down a donut! This might be a biased opinion, but the Motor Show 5-pack is the way to go. All five items are scale replicas of real-life cars, including the Renault Sport R.S. 01, the 2013 SRT Viper, the Aston Martin Vulcan, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, and the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.
Dodge Power Wagon looks formidable in black and white, kind of like a 1/64 scale Behemoth!
The 2015 Ford F-150 isn't half bad either, but it's the Silver Chrome Custom Dodge Van that gets all the attention, with its Zamac-like appearance. More 5-packs are still to come this year, let's just hope we'll get to see more cool cars inside them! At the end of the day, it's not a bad way to spend $10, if that's what makes you happy.
