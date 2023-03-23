Facelifted Peugeot 2008 Wears Braces, Should Have a Prettier Smile for 2024

Subsequent to last month’s spy shots, the facelifted Peugeot 2008 has returned to the scoop arena. The latest spy shots show a camouflaged prototype of the popular subcompact crossover with the obvious changes at both ends that are bound to make it look fresher.
One thing that the lion brand has updated is the smile of the car. The grille should be about the same size as before, and it will have a new pattern by the looks of it. Flanking it are the new headlights that have different graphics, and Peugeot has maintained the vertical DRLs. The lower central section of the front bumper appears to be narrower, but that could be the camouflage doing its job.
Don’t hold your breath for any updates on the sides, because this is a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation. Thus, it will retain the overall styling, including the lines, side skirts, door handles, and roof angle. Out back, we can see that it has a new bumper, with repositioned reflectors. The license plate holder still sits in the middle of the tailgate, and further up, it will have new taillights, likely still separated by the ‘Peugeot’ lettering – unless they give it a thin light strip instead.
Drivers will likely continue to look over the steering wheel at the digital instrument cluster that might sport new software. The tablet-like infotainment screen sitting next to it could get fresh software too, or maybe a different display, and elsewhere, they might revise the center console and certain switchgear, and probably the steering wheel. Mind you, that’s our two cents on the matter, and the alleged information should be taken with a grain of salt. In all likelihood, the upholstery and trim could be updated.
Beneath the skin, the 2024 Peugeot 2008 will retain the CMP architecture. The model is related to the DS 3 Crossback, and the Mokka from Opel and Vauxhall. The diesel engine is said to be retired, and a new mild-hybrid gasoline burner, with a 1.2-liter displacement, will reportedly join the lineup. The e-2008, namely the all-quiet variant of the car, will likely soldier on with the same 134-horsepower motor that drives the front wheels. The electric motor is fed by a 50 kWh battery pack that gives it range of up to 214 miles (345 km) on a full charge, taking 30 minutes to be juiced up to 80% from zero.
The unveiling is expected to take place early next year, probably after the refreshed 208 debuts supposedly in a few months. Nonetheless, we wouldn’t act surprised if they pull the wraps off of it before the end of 2023, with the first units making their way to dealers in selected markets not long after New Year’s Eve.
