Virtually Reborn 4-Second Chevy Caprice Thinks RWD and V8s Still Matter in 2023

Apparently, they really do not! Not when the powertrain assembly gets fitted to a passenger car instead of a crossover, SUV, or pickup truck. And that is quite unfortunate, both in the real world and the virtual one.
General Motors has a habit of making its fans – other than the ones who only want a Corvette in their life, for now, they are safe if they have enough money for the humongous MSRPs of the Z06 and E-Ray – quite sad. Those who just lay around waiting for the biggest of the Detroit Three to rethink its strategy for ugly/boring/desperate (depending on your POV, none of them is positive, though) Buicks and the refusal to bring back off-road-focused Chevy Trailblazer and Blazer models, are probably in for long abeyance.
Others maybe had a secret desire for something cool to come out of the iconic Chevrolet Camaro. Well, the latest news regarding the impending retirement of the sixth generation (the last production slots are set for January 2024) of the pony/muscle car is not at all surprising, frankly. Sure, there will be a last hurrah Collector’s Edition for North American markets that will even resurface the Panther name. But we bet that fewer enthusiasts will crave it, as opposed to hoards of Mopar fans looking to secure one of the seven ‘Last Call’ special edition models of the ICE-powered Dodge Charger and Challenger.
Oh, well, that is the sad reality in the real world – the Camaro story may not be over, but it sure will have to do with electrons, zero emissions, and batteries. In the meantime, all we can do is crave, hope, and let others do something about it. After all, there are always intrepid folks who take Chevy matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Jim, the virtual artist who dwells across “imagination land” with the jlord8 moniker is a major fan of General Motors products. As such, he continuously swings back and forth between related ideas. His latest comes from the desire to see big four-door sedan ‘land yachts’ back in fashion and now has CGI-imagined how the Cadillac CT6’s platform could underpin a $40k model that everyone would want.
The full-size luxury car, which is still in production in China, borrows most of its underpinnings to this hypothetical Chevy Caprice revival and the unofficial rebadge for a seventh generation also comes with all the ICE goodies as if the EV revolution never even happened. That, of course, means an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, plus a chunky V8 under the hood. And, to achieve the artist’s four-second sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) desiderate, we vote on a little bit of Blackwing madness, naturally!
