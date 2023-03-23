Hey, BMW, This Is What the M3 Touring Should've Looked Like!

We never thought we’d say this, but we kind of favor this BMW M3 Touring over the Alpina B3 Touring. And we think BMW’s M Division should take notice, as they could make the LCI (aka facelift in Bimmer slang) look like this.
Posing as the ideal sporty family car with a premium twist, it has a more aggressive overall design. And our favorite part about it is that the double-coffin grille has been fixed, and it stays true to the new styling. The bumper was altered too, and so was the chin spoiler that has bigger proportions. There is a bulging hood too to make kids point at it when passing by, and the yellow signature of the DRLs sends M5 CS vibes.
Even though they’re bulkier than the stock ones, the new side skirts look better, and so do the wheel arches that were seriously swollen up. The side creases in the rear bumper fit the design, and so do the diffuser and rear bumper attachment. The central part of the tailgate, right below the rear windscreen, was elongated to mirror the looks of what would’ve been a ducktail spoiler, and it has a bigger roof-mounted wing. From what we can tell, the tailpipes carry over, and the taillights were obviously tweaked.
Another thing that was changed, and which contributes to the fresh stance of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate from the Munich auto marque is the wheel set. In fact, this was the first thing that caught our eye, as the images posted in the gallery above were shared by HRE Wheels on social media, quoting the creator, anissadothings in this case. But what do we mean by ‘creator?’ Well, the answer to this question might surprise you, but the car isn’t real. It was rendered out by the aforementioned pixel master, and as we already told you, we (okay, I) absolutely love it.
Now, back to the wheels that have an eye-catching design and kind of remind us of older rally cars. We wouldn’t go as far as stating that they look better than Alpina’s, but they’re up there on the podium. The digital illustrations portray the M3 Touring in a dark green shade that fits it like a glove, and the add-ons have a carbon fiber look. It also appears to sit a bit closer to the asphalt, which would automatically imply a set of sport springs or an adjustable coilover suspension. Such a mod would inevitably improve the cornering, but it would also make it bouncier, therefore affecting its daily driving duties. But that’s another story, and the thing we’re interested in right now is to know if you dig the looks too. Drop a line below and let us know.
Even though they’re bulkier than the stock ones, the new side skirts look better, and so do the wheel arches that were seriously swollen up. The side creases in the rear bumper fit the design, and so do the diffuser and rear bumper attachment. The central part of the tailgate, right below the rear windscreen, was elongated to mirror the looks of what would’ve been a ducktail spoiler, and it has a bigger roof-mounted wing. From what we can tell, the tailpipes carry over, and the taillights were obviously tweaked.
Another thing that was changed, and which contributes to the fresh stance of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate from the Munich auto marque is the wheel set. In fact, this was the first thing that caught our eye, as the images posted in the gallery above were shared by HRE Wheels on social media, quoting the creator, anissadothings in this case. But what do we mean by ‘creator?’ Well, the answer to this question might surprise you, but the car isn’t real. It was rendered out by the aforementioned pixel master, and as we already told you, we (okay, I) absolutely love it.
Now, back to the wheels that have an eye-catching design and kind of remind us of older rally cars. We wouldn’t go as far as stating that they look better than Alpina’s, but they’re up there on the podium. The digital illustrations portray the M3 Touring in a dark green shade that fits it like a glove, and the add-ons have a carbon fiber look. It also appears to sit a bit closer to the asphalt, which would automatically imply a set of sport springs or an adjustable coilover suspension. Such a mod would inevitably improve the cornering, but it would also make it bouncier, therefore affecting its daily driving duties. But that’s another story, and the thing we’re interested in right now is to know if you dig the looks too. Drop a line below and let us know.