This Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Got an Instant Facelift, Would You Still Save It?

Things turned into a nightmare very quickly for this Chevy Camaro ZL1. The muscle car has had its front and rear ends completely rearranged in a blink of an eye.
You might be expecting us to tell you about the crash at this point. Only the thing is we don’t know anything about it, as images of the car were posted by azcycleparts online recently. And we all know what this means, that it is about to be disassembled, and every part that can still be rescued will be sold for profit.
The entire resurrection process would be lengthy and costly, and would involve many sleepless nights. But would you have done it anyway assuming that the whole car was up for grabs for a decent sum? It might have been worth it assuming that the engine, whose condition remains undisclosed, was still intact. After all, the V8 is the icing on the cake as far as the Chevy Camaro ZL1 is concerned.
Making it a challenger (pun intended) to the likes of the Hellcat series from Dodge, the supercharged 6.2-liter mill is good for 650 horsepower. The torque is rated at 650 pound-feet (881 Nm), and you’re looking at a very fast machine in the dry that could give certain supercars a run for their money on a good day. It needs roughly 10 seconds to deal with the quarter mile, and from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it is about as fast as the iconic Ferrari Enzo, taking around 3.5 seconds.
In pristine form, such a motor does tend to fetch a lot of money. Last summer we came face to face with one that was listed for grabs online, and it had an asking price of almost $19,000 attached to it. The car had in the region of 3,200 miles (5,150 km) under its belt when it had its heart removed. If you’re patient and lucky, then you could land a Hellcat engine for a few thousand dollars less. Or spend a heck of a lot more on the V8 powering the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
On a final and slightly different note, we'll remind you that the current Chevy Camaro will bite the dust after the 2024 model year, as the last one will roll off the line next January. To celebrate it, GM will launch the Collector’s Edition, which will be fully detailed this summer. It is expected to be a very punchy proposal in the muscle car segment. As for the nameplate, it will return, although allegedly with zero emissions. Some have gone as far as stating that it might be turned into a four-door sedan for the next generation, but these are mere rumors that haven’t been confirmed.
