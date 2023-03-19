Camaro Exorcist Doesn't See the Bugatti Veyron As Hindrance, Yours for Much Less

Not only the future of the muscle car as a whole seems kind of blurry without electrification at this point, but that of the Chevrolet Camaro too. Contradicting reports speak of battery-electric power, V8 thirst, and the possibility of morphing into a four-door sedan. Throw everything into the rumor blender, and anything can come out.
Still, while down the line it will inevitably be electric, enthusiasts can still enjoy a brand-new Camaro, with only the delivery miles under its belt. The lineup starts from $27,759 with the 1LS and its 2.0-liter four-pot that develops 275 hp. This may not be a muscle car per se, but the ZL1 is. It sits at the top of the family, with a $68,685 MSRP, and it uses a 650 hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that yanks out 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. This means that it can give supercars a run for their money on a good day, in the dry.
Although not as punchy as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat lineup that’s set to bite the dust at the end of the year or the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that builds on the previous generation, it is still quick enough to make its occupants dizzy under throttle abuse. And if its output and thrust are somehow not enough to quench your thirst, then you should check out what certain tuners have in store. Hennessey, for one, has a package called the Exorcist for the Camaro ZL1, and this is definitely one interesting proposal.
Launched a few years ago as a response to the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Hennessey Exorcist boasts an eponymous upgrade kit that not only makes the (up to) 840-hp Demon seem underpowered, but it allows it to mix it with previous-generation hypercars, like the Bugatti Veyron. It has a jaw-dropping amount of power available via the right pedal, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel, in perfect weather conditions, it can become a threat to the Tesla Model S Plaid too as far as the straight-line sprint is concerned. Want to talk about the magic numbers of the Exorcist? Okay, here they are.
Lone Star State tuner’s official website reveals that it will do 217 mph (350 kph) flat-out. The quarter mile is a 9.57-second affair, with a 147 mph (237 kph) exit speed. It retains the six-speed manual transmission, because having three pedals is always better than two, especially when it comes to a machine that’s bound to put a big smile on your face on a weekend morning, regardless of where the drive will take you.
Other numbers that should be memorized are the output and the thrust. These stand at 1,000 hp at 6,500 rpm, and 966 lb-ft (1,310 Nm) at 4,500 rpm, respectively. Upgrading several internals and replacing others was how they managed to squeeze out the extra oomph. Engine management calibration is included, and the figures are guaranteed by Hennessey, which will not deliver the finished car until it’s been road-tested for up to 500 miles (805 km), with additional lab (aka dyno) assessment. To give owners extra peace of mind, the Exorcist package is accompanied by a 2-year or a 24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, whichever comes first. And the best part about it is that it doesn’t feature a wacky body kit. In fact, the average Joe might not be able to tell it apart from the regular versions, until it fires up its engine anyway.
At this point, you may be wondering why talk about the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Exorcist from Hennessey when it has been around for a few years. The answer is simple, and if you paid attention to the title, then you know that the pictured one is looking for a new home. Finished in blue, on top of a black leather interior, it is a 2023 model with undisclosed mileage. The tuner behind the build states that the muscle car in question is available for immediate delivery. And while the listing doesn’t reveal the asking price, we managed to find out how much it costs.
Care to make it yours? That would be a cool $155,000, which is a lot of money to blow on a car, let alone one that wears the emblems of the bowtie brand. Still, you will get a ride that can school some of the hottest vehicles out there in a straight-line sprint on a good day. What we want to find out at this point is if you’d really spend that much money on what is still a Camaro if you were in the market for such a car or if you’d get something else instead. Head on down to the comments area and work that keyboard.
