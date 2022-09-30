Chevy Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Tesla Model X, They're Out of Sync

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Canada’s Mission Raceway Park, where the ICE vs. EV war continues with another battle that saw two powerful rides put their money where their mouths are.
Representing the dead dinosaur-powered squad was the Chevrolet Camaro. However, as any gearhead can tell, it’s not your run-of-the-mill muscle car from the bowtie brand, as you are looking at none other than the ZL1.
Normally used to challenge all sorts of Dodge Hellcats and Ford Mustang Shelbys, it is as fast as previous-generation supercars in a straight-line sprint. Ask Chevy how quick it is to 62 mph (100 kph), and they will tell you that it needs 3.6 seconds to get there.
Under the muscular hood lies a 6.2-liter V8 engine. The supercharged mill, which doesn’t whine as much as the eight-banger powering the Hellcat family, develops 650 horsepower, and that’s definitely something to write home about. As for the time needed for the Camaro ZL1 to run the quarter mile, that would be in the region of 10 seconds, albeit in perfect conditions, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel, as handling all that power can be tricky.
Boasting more interior space, and additional technology and safety gear, and with many quarter-mile wins under its belt, the Tesla Model X represents the EV squad. It has the advantage of the instant thrust, and it is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the straight-line sprint. But is it punchy enough to beat one of the fastest cars made by Chevy that money can buy, and better yet, can it teach this one a lesson about fast takeoffs? We won’t spoil the outcome, as that’s for you to find out by scrolling down and hitting the play button. So, you know what to do next, don’t you?
