For the Price of This 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, You Can Get Two 2023 Rivian R1Ts

Buying a V8-powered Ford F-150 just to make sure that you can upset a Ram TRX owner is not a very smart financial decision, but some enthusiasts might just do it for the fun of it. However, when one F-150 Raptor R costs as much as two very capable Rivian R1Ts… Well, one might think twice about it.

