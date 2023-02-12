2025 Ram 1500 REV Electric Pickup Truck Unveiled Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, on Sale in 2024

Suppose “Ram” and “Electric” are at the opposite ends of your gearheading persona. In that case, Superbowl LVII night can help make ends meet, starting in 2024. The truck brand opened the bookings for preordering the 2025 Ram 1500 REV on RamREV.com.
The brand’s brand-new lightning-eating truck (Ford fans, please allow this pun) will be available from October next year as a 2025 model. The eager Ram radicals, moderate, and all-around fans can reserve “a place in line to preorder the all-new, all-electric 1500 REV.”
RamREV.com is the magic word to type in your browser address bar to benefit from an early-bird advantage of getting priority to order the much-appraised truck. Also, for a $100 fee, a Rev Insider+ membership (one-time charge, fully refundable – under specific terms and conditions), customers can enjoy exclusive access to events, news, and info about the upcoming electric Ram.
Ram placed their BET on the news/navy-aircraft-will-attend-the-superbowl-commemorating-50-years-of-female-aviation-history-209313.htmlSuperbowl commercial coverage to advertise the forthcoming addition to the brand’s lineup of America’s favorite trucks. The Battery ElectricTruck (Ram’s own choice of name) stars in the 60-second video “Premature Electrification” alongside actor Jason Jones.
Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis, puts it like this: “The intent of the spot is to let our buyers know that we have listened to their concerns as part of our dialogue with them over the last several years as we prepare to introduce the all-electric Ram 1500 REV to the market in 2024.”
Marking 15 years of Ram as a standalone brand, the 1500 REV truck stands on the shoulders of illustrious predecessors. The TRX (the quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world), the 3500 (37,090 lbs. of towing capacity, 7,680 lbs of payload - 16.8 tons and nearly 3.5 tons, respectively), and the honors of “Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup” in 2020, 2021, and 2022 are few of the reasons for high expectations from this new, all-electric Ram.
The advert “Premature Electrification” is the brainchild of Highdive agency, director Ric Cantor, and Interrogate film production company.
