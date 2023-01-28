Navy Aircraft Will Attend the Superbowl, Commemorating 50 Years of Female Aviation History

The Superbowl is definitely one of the biggest sports events worldwide and the most watched broadcast in America. As such, the entertainment provided for it is wild, with half-time shows being almost synonymous with the event.
But going by the mantra of bigger is better, this year is going to be topped off by an amazing display. The 57th edition of the Superbowl will feature an airshow conducted by military aircraft.
The flyover will be organized by the U.S. Navy and will feature some of the coolest and most advanced aircraft ever created. The entire show will be organized not only to celebrate the Superbowl but also to commemorate a very special event.
The airshow, which will take place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will memorialize the 50th anniversary of women flying in the U.S. Navy. Yes, 50 years have passed since eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Florida, all the way back in 1973.
One year later, six of them finished their training, getting their Wings of Gold and becoming “The First Six.” Since that day, many more women have operated and led at every level of Naval Aviation, proving dedication, skill, and hard work do not care about any other personal factor.
With this level of achievement comes a lot of well-deserved and earned pride. Even so, the men and women in uniform that serve the American people also show humility. This is illustrated well by Naval Flight Officer Lt. Katie Martinez, who looks forward to the opportunity of representing the naval forces at one of the world’s most watched events.
She stated, “It’s not a feeling I can even put into words. It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
For such a momentous occasion, the aircraft that will take part in the display will also be quite special. They will showcase the progress made on the technological front of naval aviation and the air superiority that the U.S. Navy enjoys over other military forces.
F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122. They will be joined by an F-35C Lightning II from the "Argonauts" of VFA-147 and one EA-18G Growler from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.
These aircraft will not only serve to entertain the attendees of the Superbowl but also showcase what the cutting edge of fighter and multirole aircraft can do. The Super Hornet is a well-known aircraft that has been serving since 1999. Since 2020, the Block III version has started to be introduced, and the Super Hornet will continue to serve the Navy into the mid-2030s.
The Growler is the electronic warfare-focused counterpart of the F/A-18. Despite being based on the same platform and having a lot in common, the Growler gives away some firepower. This gets traded for radar warning and jamming capabilities and as well as the ability to provide suppression and electronic attack against airborne communication threats.
F-35C Lighting II, the fifth-generation strike fighter that adds stealth technology to a highly capable and agile aircraft, able to fly at supersonic speeds (up to Mach 1.6 / 1,200 mph / 1,900 kph). On top of that, it has a range of 1,200 nautical miles (1,380 miles / 2,222 km), so it is able to stay in contested airspace for an extended period.
But the F-35C is a scout as well as a fighter, boasting the most advanced and comprehensive sensor array of any fighter jet in history. It is also able to use its surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to share information with all the networked ground, sea, and air assets in the battlespace.
As you can see, this year’s Superbowl is going to have a very special and unique piece of entertainment for the attendees. It’s only fitting that such a large event will host an important commemorative celebration.
